Maserati builds a one-of-one MCPURA Cielo to honour its first racing car

Maserati has revealed a unique MCPURA Cielo commissioned to celebrate the car that started the company's racing journey a century ago. Created through the brand's Fuoriserie customisation programme, the one-off model pays tribute to the Tipo 26, the first Maserati racing car and the machine that introduced the Trident emblem to the world in 1926.

The special roadster was unveiled in Modena during the 2026 Mille Miglia endurance race, a fitting setting for a car rooted in the company's motorsport history. The delivery also coincides with celebrations marking 100 years since Alfieri Maserati entered the Targa Florio endurance race aboard the Tipo 26 carrying the Trident badge for the first time.

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Inspired by the Tipo 26

Rather than recreating the original racing car, Maserati has translated several historic design cues into a modern open-top supercar. The MCPURA Cielo Tributo 1926 wears a Grigio Lamiera Matte exterior finish intended to evoke the exposed metal bodywork of racing machines from the 1920s.

A bespoke livery combining Rosso Capannelle, Blu Infinito and Bianco Pastello runs across the bodywork. The bonnet features a faithful reproduction of the original Tipo 26 badge, creating the clearest visual link between Maserati's first racing car and its latest commemorative model.

The bespoke livery combines historic Maserati racing colours and graphics, including a faithful recreation of the original Tipo 26 badge.

Further details reference the company's early competition years. The door badges carry the signatures of Alfieri Maserati and mechanic Guerino Bertocchi, while the tonneau cover displays both the current Trident logo and the original version created by Mario Maserati in 1926. An Exterior Carbon Package adds visible carbon-fibre elements throughout the body.

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Bespoke touches continue inside

The cabin follows the same historic theme, with Trident embroidery stitched into the headrests and a specification selected from Maserati's Fuoriserie catalogue. Heated seats, an Interior Carbon Package and a 695-watt, 12-speaker Sonus faber High Premium audio system are included, alongside a Driver Assistance Pack and front axle lift system.

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A century of the Trident

The project forms part of Maserati's wider celebrations surrounding the centenary of its famous logo. Designed by Mario Maserati and inspired by Bologna's Fountain of Neptune, the Trident first appeared on the Tipo 26 before becoming the defining symbol of every Maserati road and racing car that followed.

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