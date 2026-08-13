In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Punch Comparison