Hyundai India clocks its highest-ever sales in FY24, registers 7.77 lakh cars

Hyundai Motor India on Monday announced that it clocked the OEM's highest-ever annual total sales in the country in FY24 with 7.77 lakh units, recording an eight per cent growth. The automaker claims to have sold 6.14 lakh units of cars in the Indian domestic market in the just concluded financial year, recording an 8.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth over FY23.

In March 2024, Hyundai Motor India claims to have sold 65,601 units of passenger vehicles, including 53,000 units in the domestic market and exporting 12,600 units. This marked a seven per cent YoY growth over the same month a year ago. The automaker claims to have exported 1.63 lakh units of cars to overseas countries in the last fiscal, registering a 6.7 per cent YoY growth over the previous financial year.

The South Korean auto giant has attributed this sales performance to the high demand for Creta, Alcazar, Ioniq 5, Exter, Aura and Verna, which claim to have registered their highest-ever annual sales numbers in the last fiscal. In the last financial year, Hyundai launched a series of cars in the Indian market, which also propelled growth for the OEM.

Speaking on the sales performance, Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said that last fiscal's sales performance was a testimony to the great acceptance of the automaker's diverse product lineup. “FY 23-24 sales number of 7.77 lacs is a testimony to the great acceptance of our diverse product line-up with 8% year-on-year growth over LY in total sales. In the domestic market, HMIL sales surged by 8.3% in 2023-24 against the previous year. These are the highest sales reported by HMIL since inception. In 2023-24, we launched many new models as well as product upgrades including Exter, new Creta, Creta N Line, new i-20 and introduction of ADAS in Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line. HMIL’s pursuit," he said.

