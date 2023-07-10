Hyundai Exter SUV launched in India: First Look

Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an attractive introductory price of ₹ 6 lakh. Can the smallest SUV from the Korean pose big problems for the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx? Here is our first look at the Hyundai Exter SUV.

Sabyasachi Dasgupta

