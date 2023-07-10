HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Hyundai Exter Suv, Rival To Tata Punch, Launched In India: First Look

Hyundai Exter SUV launched in India: First Look

Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an attractive introductory price of 6 lakh. Can the smallest SUV from the Korean pose big problems for the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx? Here is our first look at the Hyundai Exter SUV.
By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 10 Jul 2023, 18:26 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
₹ 6.3 - 8.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
₹ 6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 10 Jul 2023, 18:26 PM IST
TAGS: Exter Hyundai Motor

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.