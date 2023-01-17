From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained

Rajan Amba, Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Customer Service at Tata Motors, explains how the carmaker has scaled massive heights in 2022 through its EV and CNG strategy in India, and what else is expected from it this year.

Sabyasachi Dasgupta

| Updated on: By:Updated on:

Follow us on: