Tata Punch facelift spied being tested with similar design as EV. Check details

Tata Motors has been riding high on the success of the Punch, India's first micro SUV, which hit the market in October 2021. The vehicle has struck a chord with Indian consumers, becoming one of the company's top-selling models. Capitalizing on this success, Tata Motors recently unveiled an electric version of the Punch, expanding its lineup to include an eco-friendly option. Now, the company is gearing up to introduce a facelift for the internal combustion engine (ICE) variant.

A camouflaged test model of the Tata Punch facelift was recently spotted, offering a sneak peek at the upcoming changes to the sub-compact SUV. Although the official launch is expected around mid-2025, spy shots shared by @thesimbarider reveal that the facelifted Punch takes design cues from its electric counterpart. The front fascia, with its distinctive bonnet line and split headlamp setup, closely resembles that of the Punch EV, aligning it with Tata Motors' design language seen in models like the Nexon, Harrier. and Safari.

Despite the similarities, the Punch facelift is likely to differentiate itself from the EV version, similar to the distinction between the Nexon ICE and EV models. The ICE Punch may not feature the full-width LED light bar seen on the EV, and could sport unique bumper details. However, the overall profile and rear design are expected to remain largely unchanged, with possible updates to the alloy wheel design.

Inside the cabin, the Punch facelift is expected to borrow some updates from the EV variant. However, Tata Motors has hinted at different equipment lists for both models, similar to the strategy adopted for the Nexon lineup. The Punch EV currently offers features like a larger touchscreen, Arcade.ev app suite, electronic parking brake, all-wheel disc brakes, and OTA updates, which may set it apart from the ICE variant in terms of equipment.

Under the hood, the Punch facelift is expected to retain the same powertrain as the current model. It will likely be powered by the existing 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 86hp and 113Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. The CNG variant, producing 73.4hp and 103Nm, currently comes with a 5-speed manual transmission, but an AMT option could be introduced soon, possibly even before the facelift, following the recent introduction of AMT variants for the Tiago and Tigor CNG models.

Growth of micro SUV

The Tata Punch pioneered the micro SUV trend in India, setting the stage for a new segment in the automotive market. Since its launch, Tata Motors has sold over three lakh units of the Punch as of February 2024, highlighting its immense popularity among Indian consumers.

The success of the Punch has not gone unnoticed by other automakers, prompting them to enter the micro SUV segment as well. Citroen introduced the C3, while Hyundai launched the Exter, both aiming to capture a slice of the growing market.

Adding to the competition, Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest automaker, is also gearing up to enter the micro SUV segment. Maruti plans to launch its offering in this segment by late-2026, indicating the significance of the micro SUV segment in India's automotive landscape.

