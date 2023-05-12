HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Punch Suv Hits Key Production Milestone Of Two Lakh Units. Full Timeline

Tata Punch SUV hits key production milestone of two lakh units. Full timeline

Tata Motors announced on Friday that its Punch micro SUV has now hit the crucial production milestone of two lakh units. Tata Punch SUV starts at 6 lakh for the base Pure variant and goes up to 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top Creative (O) variant.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 May 2023, 14:42 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 200,000th units of Tata Punch at the company production facility.
The 200,000th units of Tata Punch at the company production facility.

First launched in October of 2021, Tata Punch was introduced to tap into the growing popularity of the SUV body type. The vehicle has found favour for a number of reasons which include a relatively affordable pricing, a capable engine and catchy body styling.

At launch, Tata Punch was introduced in four trims and 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine which is mated to a five-speed manual as well as an AMT gearbox. The engine itself produces around 86 hp and offers 113 Nm of torque. There are also a number of customization options available on the Tata Punch, a clever move because the vehicle is primarily positioned towards a younger car-buying audience.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl | 80 bhp
₹5.7 - 8.05 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

As mentioned, Tata Punch took 10 months from date of lauch to reach the one lakh production milestone and then took another five months to rack up the next 50,000 - in January earlier this year. The drive to the two lakh milestone has been even quicker, taking all of four months.

Watch: Tata Punch: First Drive Review

What are the variants of Tata Punch

Tata Punch is offered in Pure and Pure (O) base variants which have only manual transmission. The variants hereon come with both MT and AMT, and are - Adventure, Adventure (O), Accomplished, Accomplished (O), Creative and Creative (O).

What are the colour options on Tata Punch

Tata Punch comes in seven body paint options - Tornedo Blue, Calypso Red, Meteor Bronze, Atomic Orange, Tropical Mist, Daytona Grey and Orcus White.

What are the feature highlights on Tata Punch

Tata Punch is relatively well-packed in terms of features. The car comes with push-button start, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, auto-folding ORVMs, cooled glovebox, rear-seat armrest, seven-inch infotainment screen, and more.

Which cars rival Tata Punch in India?

Tata Punch has a clear fight against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. It also has to compete against the Citroen C3 and - to some extent, against the recently-launched Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Its biggest competition though could come in the form of Hyundai Exter that is closing in on its official launch for the Indian market.

First Published Date: 12 May 2023, 14:25 PM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 337 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city