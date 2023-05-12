Tata Punch SUV hits key production milestone of two lakh units. Full timeline

Tata Motors announced on Friday that its Punch micro SUV has now hit the crucial production milestone of two lakh units. Tata Punch SUV starts at ₹6 lakh for the base Pure variant and goes up to ₹9.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top Creative (O) variant.

First launched in October of 2021, Tata Punch was introduced to tap into the growing popularity of the SUV body type. The vehicle has found favour for a number of reasons which include a relatively affordable pricing, a capable engine and catchy body styling.

At launch, Tata Punch was introduced in four trims and 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine which is mated to a five-speed manual as well as an AMT gearbox. The engine itself produces around 86 hp and offers 113 Nm of torque. There are also a number of customization options available on the Tata Punch, a clever move because the vehicle is primarily positioned towards a younger car-buying audience.

As mentioned, Tata Punch took 10 months from date of lauch to reach the one lakh production milestone and then took another five months to rack up the next 50,000 - in January earlier this year. The drive to the two lakh milestone has been even quicker, taking all of four months.

Watch: Tata Punch: First Drive Review

What are the variants of Tata Punch

Tata Punch is offered in Pure and Pure (O) base variants which have only manual transmission. The variants hereon come with both MT and AMT, and are - Adventure, Adventure (O), Accomplished, Accomplished (O), Creative and Creative (O).

What are the colour options on Tata Punch

Tata Punch comes in seven body paint options - Tornedo Blue, Calypso Red, Meteor Bronze, Atomic Orange, Tropical Mist, Daytona Grey and Orcus White.

What are the feature highlights on Tata Punch

Tata Punch is relatively well-packed in terms of features. The car comes with push-button start, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, auto-folding ORVMs, cooled glovebox, rear-seat armrest, seven-inch infotainment screen, and more.

Which cars rival Tata Punch in India?

Tata Punch has a clear fight against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. It also has to compete against the Citroen C3 and - to some extent, against the recently-launched Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Its biggest competition though could come in the form of Hyundai Exter that is closing in on its official launch for the Indian market.

