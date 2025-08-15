What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 in Kochi? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in Kochi is Rs. 5.29 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 in Kochi? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in Kochi amount to Rs. 92.90 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 in Kochi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 in Kochi is Rs. 10.73 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 in Kochi? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in Kochi are Rs. 16.05 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.