|Engine
|3982 cc
|Mileage
|7.8 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, equipped with a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.79 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Maybach SL 680 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 7.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series is available in 2 colour options: Opalite Magno White, Garnet Red Metallic.
The Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series is powered by a 3982 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 577 bhp @ 5500-6500 rpm and 800 Nm @ 2500 rpm of torque.
In the Maybach SL 680's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder priced between ₹3.54 Cr - 4.1 Cr.
The Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Shift Indicator, Glove Box Lamp, Voice Command, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed, Heads Up Display (HUD), Average Fuel Consumption and Door Ajar Warning.