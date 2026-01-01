hamburger icon
Maybach SL 680
Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Front Right Side
Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Left Side View
Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series

4.79 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Key Specs
Engine3982 cc
Mileage7.8 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Maybach SL 680 specs and features

Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series

Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Prices

The Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, equipped with a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.79 Crore (ex-showroom).

Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Mileage

All variants of the Maybach SL 680 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 7.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Colours

The Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series is available in 2 colour options: Opalite Magno White, Garnet Red Metallic.

Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Engine and Transmission

The Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series is powered by a 3982 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 577 bhp @ 5500-6500 rpm and 800 Nm @ 2500 rpm of torque.

Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Maybach SL 680's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder priced between ₹3.54 Cr - 4.1 Cr.

Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Specs & Features

The Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Shift Indicator, Glove Box Lamp, Voice Command, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed, Heads Up Display (HUD), Average Fuel Consumption and Door Ajar Warning.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Price

Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series

₹4.79 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,20,00,000
RTO
42,54,000
Insurance
16,51,074
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,79,05,574
EMI@10,29,678/mo
Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
577 bhp @ 5500-6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol
Electric Motor
No
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.1 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
260 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R21

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4697 mm
Wheelbase
2700 mm
Height
1358 mm
Width
2100 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
240 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Door Pockets
Front
One Touch - Up
All

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
11.9 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Digital Display

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes

Safety

Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Seat Upholstery
Nappa Leather
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series EMI
EMI9,26,710 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,31,15,016
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,31,15,016
Interest Amount
1,24,87,576
Payable Amount
5,56,02,592

Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars

View all Popular Convertible Cars

view all specs and features

View all Popular Luxury Cars

View all Mercedes-Benz Cars

