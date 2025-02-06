Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 to be launched in India on March 17

Mercedes-Benz India will be bringing the Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series to the country with the launch slated on March 17, 2025. The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 was unveiled globally in August 2024 and is based on the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 but gets the special treatment making it the sportiest Maybach to go on sale.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 was unveiled globally back in August 2024 and is based on the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 making it the sportiest Maybach offering

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680: What's New?

The new Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 gets several Maybach-specific upgrades including the special chrome grille, revised bumpers, new Maybach-spec alloy wheels, and more chrome trims across the body to enhance the luxury quotient. The model also sports new rose-gold inserts in the headlamp cluster while customers have the option to customise and soft-fabric roof with the Maybach logos.

The new Mercedes Maybach SL 680 gets a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine with 577 bhp and 800 Nm

There are select colour options to choose from on the luxury roadster including the Red Ambience or White Ambience in the standard guise. The red shade comes with a black contrast bonnet, while the latter gets an all-white paint scheme. That being said, Mercedes is offering a host of other paint finishes from its expansive personalisation catalogue.

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680: Interior Changes

Compared to the AMG SL 63, the new Maybach SL 680 drops the rear seats for a strict two-seater configuration. The rest of the layout remains unchanged with the large digital console and a vertically stacked screen in the centre. Notably, the sportier AMG elements have been replaced with more opulent Maybach detailing including a different steering wheel as well as the graphics on the screens.

The SL 680 Roadster's cabin drops the rear seats and adds more Maybach-specific elements including a new steering wheel

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Specifications

Keeping with the theme, Mercedes has re-tuned the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine on the Maybach SL 680. It still belts out 577 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels. The engine is more linear in power delivery with 0-100 kmph coming up in 4.1 seconds, 0.5 seconds slower than the AMG SL 63. The top speed is restricted to 260 kmph as against 315 kmph on the AMG. Mercedes has also revised the exhaust system and added more sound-deadening material to the Maybach. The suspension has been revised for a more comfortable ride. The convertible continues to get the rear-axle steering as standard.

The new Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 will compete against the top-tier convertibles on sale in the country. This includes the Bentley Continental GT Convertible, Aston Martin DB12 Volante, and more. Expect prices to be around the ₹3 crore mark when the Maybach SL 680 arrives in India.

