What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 in Chennai? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in Chennai is Rs. 5.21 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 in Chennai? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in Chennai amount to Rs. 84.52 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 in Chennai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 in Chennai is Rs. 10.56 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 in Chennai? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in Chennai are Rs. 16.51 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.