FADA May 2026 retail sales: Passenger vehicles drive 9.55% growth despite fuel price hike and heatwave

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released its vehicle retail sales data for May 2026, revealing a healthy 9.55 percent year-on-year growth despite challenges such as rising fuel prices, intense heatwave conditions and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

According to FADA, total vehicle retail sales stood at 25,31,067 units in May 2026, making it one of the strongest May performances on record. Passenger vehicles, tractors and three-wheelers recorded their best-ever May retail numbers, highlighting the resilience of the Indian automotive market.

Passenger vehicles lead the growth

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales emerged as the biggest contributor to growth, rising by 23.25 per cent year-on-year to 4,02,591 units. Rural demand played a key role, with PV sales in rural markets growing by 30.35 per cent compared to an 18.80 per cent increase in urban areas.

FADA noted that a revival in the small car segment, sustained demand for SUVs, fresh product launches and a growing preference for alternative fuel vehicles helped drive sales. CNG-powered passenger vehicles accounted for 23.34 per cent of total PV sales, while EVs contributed 6.63 per cent.

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Two-wheeler sales continue to grow

Two-wheeler retail sales reached 18,44,947 units in May 2026, registering a 7.54 per cent year-on-year increase. Urban markets outperformed rural regions with growth of 11.75 per cent, while rural sales increased by 4.74 per cent.

Dealers attributed the growth to marriage season demand and steady commuter motorcycle sales. However, heatwave conditions and selective supply constraints impacted showroom footfalls in some regions.

Interestingly, higher fuel prices appear to have accelerated EV adoption in the segment. Electric two-wheelers accounted for 9.25 per cent of total two-wheeler retail sales in May, compared to 6.11 per cent during the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle and tractor segments stay positive

Commercial vehicle retail sales grew by 5.29 per cent year-on-year to 83,823 units. Light commercial vehicles led the segment with a 7.66 per cent increase, supported by strong freight movement, e-commerce activity and replacement demand.

Tractor sales also remained robust, rising 11.17 per cent to 83,092 units. FADA attributed the growth to healthy farm economics and expectations surrounding the upcoming Kharif season.

In contrast, the wheeled construction equipment segment declined by 17.51 per cent due to a high base effect and slower market activity.

EV penetration hits new high

One of the key highlights of May 2026 was the increasing adoption of alternative fuel vehicles. FADA reported that overall EV penetration crossed 11 per cent for the first time.

Apart from higher EV adoption in two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, electric commercial vehicles accounted for 2.86 per cent of total CV retail sales during the month. The association believes the fuel price revision during May encouraged buyers to explore more fuel-efficient and alternative powertrain options.

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