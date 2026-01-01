|Engine
|1998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Emira Turbo SE, equipped with a Enhanced 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo and Automatic (DCT), is listed at ₹3.68 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Emira offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Emira Turbo SE is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT). This unit makes 400 bhp and 430 Nm of torque.
In the Emira's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aston Martin DB11 priced ₹3.29 Cr or the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder priced between ₹3.54 Cr - 4.1 Cr.
The Emira Turbo SE has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Bluetooth Compatibility and Cruise Control.