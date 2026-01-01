hamburger icon
Lotus Emira
Lotus Emira
Lotus Emira
Lotus Emira
Lotus Emira
Lotus Emira
Lotus Emira Turbo SE

3.68 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Lotus Emira Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Emira Turbo SE

Emira Turbo SE Prices

The Emira Turbo SE, equipped with a Enhanced 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo and Automatic (DCT), is listed at ₹3.68 Crore (ex-showroom).

Emira Turbo SE Mileage

All variants of the Emira offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Emira Turbo SE Engine and Transmission

The Emira Turbo SE is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT). This unit makes 400 bhp and 430 Nm of torque.

Emira Turbo SE vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Emira's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aston Martin DB11 priced ₹3.29 Cr or the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder priced between ₹3.54 Cr - 4.1 Cr.

Emira Turbo SE Specs & Features

The Emira Turbo SE has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Bluetooth Compatibility and Cruise Control.

Lotus Emira Turbo SE Price

Emira Turbo SE

₹3.68 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,22,31,748
RTO
32,73,175
Insurance
12,74,386
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,67,79,809
EMI@7,90,542/mo
Lotus Emira Turbo SE Specifications and Features

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Enhanced 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT)
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
400 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
290 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power Steering

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4412 mm
Height
1225 mm
Width
1895 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes

Instrumentation

Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear

Storage

Cup Holders
Front Only

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Speakers
Front & Rear
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch Screen

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes

Safety

Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Lotus Emira Turbo SE EMI
EMI7,11,487 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,31,01,828
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,31,01,828
Interest Amount
95,87,416
Payable Amount
4,26,89,244

Lotus Emira Alternatives

Aston Martin DB11

Aston Martin DB11

3.29 CrEx-Showroom
Emira vs DB11
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder

3.54 - 4.1 CrEx-Showroom
Emira vs Huracan Evo Spyder

