MINI Cooper S Convertible Specifications

MINI Cooper S Convertible comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Cooper S Convertible measures 3,879 mm in length, 1,744 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,495 mm. A 4 Seater-seat model, MINI Cooper S Convertible sits in the Convertible segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
MINI Cooper S Convertible price starts at ₹ 58.5 Lakhs .
₹58.5 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Popular MINI Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2026
Popular Cars in India 2026
Upcoming Cars in India 2026