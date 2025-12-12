hamburger icon
MINI Cooper S Convertible Front Left Side
1/19
MINI Cooper S Convertible Left Side View
2/19
MINI Cooper S Convertible Rear Left Side
3/19
MINI Cooper S Convertible Rear Right Side
4/19
MINI Cooper S Convertible Rear View
5/19
MINI Cooper S Convertible Right Side View
6/19

MINI Cooper S Convertible Specifications

MINI Cooper S Convertible is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 58,50,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 1998 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
58.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
MINI Cooper S Convertible Specs

MINI Cooper S Convertible comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Cooper S Convertible measures 3,879 mm in length, 1,744 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,495 mm.

MINI Cooper S Convertible Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
FWD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1450-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
237 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Front Tyres
18
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Rear Tyres
18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3879 mm
Wheelbase
2495 mm
Height
1431 mm
Kerb Weight
741 kg
Width
1744 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
215 litres
Seating Capacity
4 Seater
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
44

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Defogger
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED - Rear
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
9.4 inch
Display
Touch Screen
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)

MINI Cooper S Convertible Variants & Price List

MINI Cooper S Convertible price starts at ₹ 58.5 Lakhs .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
58.5 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

