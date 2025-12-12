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MINI Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Petrol Turbo Automatic

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
70.34 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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MINI Cooper S Convertible Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Cooper S Convertible specs and features

Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Petrol Turbo Automatic

Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Petrol Turbo Automatic Prices

The Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Petrol Turbo Automatic, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹70.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Petrol Turbo Automatic Mileage

All variants of the Cooper S Convertible offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Petrol Turbo Automatic Colours

The Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Petrol Turbo Automatic is available in 4 colour options: British Racing Green, Chili Red, Sunny Side Yellow, Ocean Wave Green.

Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Petrol Turbo Automatic Engine and Transmission

The Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Petrol Turbo Automatic is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1450-4500 rpm of torque.

Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Petrol Turbo Automatic Specs & Features

The Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Petrol Turbo Automatic has Auto Crash Alert, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Cruise Control, Average Speed, Heads Up Display (HUD) and Speed Sensing Door Lock.

MINI Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Petrol Turbo Automatic Price

Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Petrol Turbo Automatic

₹70.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
61,50,000
RTO
6,15,000
Insurance
2,68,612
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
70,34,112
EMI@1,51,191/mo
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MINI Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Petrol Turbo Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1450-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Front Tyres
18
Rear Tyres
18

Capacity

Bootspace
215 L
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3879 mm
Wheelbase
2495 mm
Height
1431 mm
Kerb Weight
741 kg
Width
1744 mm

Mobile Application Features

Auto Crash Alert
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Defogger
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Fog Lights
LED - Rear

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
MINI Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Petrol Turbo Automatic EMI
EMI1,36,071 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
63,30,700
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
63,30,700
Interest Amount
18,33,586
Payable Amount
81,64,286

MINI Cooper S Convertible other Variants

Cooper S Convertible FWD

₹67.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
58,50,000
RTO
6,14,000
Insurance
2,57,043
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
67,21,543
EMI@1,44,472/mo
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