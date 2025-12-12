|Engine
|1998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Petrol Turbo Automatic, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹70.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Cooper S Convertible offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Petrol Turbo Automatic is available in 4 colour options: British Racing Green, Chili Red, Sunny Side Yellow, Ocean Wave Green.
The Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Petrol Turbo Automatic is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1450-4500 rpm of torque.
The Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack Petrol Turbo Automatic has Auto Crash Alert, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Cruise Control, Average Speed, Heads Up Display (HUD) and Speed Sensing Door Lock.