6 best ladder-frame 4x4 SUVs under ₹40 lakh I would buy

Exploring uncharted territories is often an adventure many of us look forward to. Missing a great view point is every traveller’s biggest fear, more so if they do it because of the car’s incapability of going off-road. While 4x4 SUVs do not come cheap, here are 6 best ladder-frame 4x4 SUVs that don’t burn a hole in your pocket and can be bought under the ₹40 lakh mark:

From the Maruti Suzuki Jimny to the Toyota Fortuner, here are six rugged ladder-frame 4x4 SUVs under ₹ 40 lakh that combine off-road capability, reliability, practicality, and value for adventure enthusiasts

1 Maruti Suzuki Jimny Maruti Suzuki Jimny EMI starting at just ₹16,200/ month Check Eligibility The smallest 4x4 SUV on the list, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, proves that size doesn’t always matter. A 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine powers the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, producing 101 bhp and 134.2 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Not only that, but the Jimny is the only 4x4 SUV on the list which boasts a naturally aspirated petrol engine. Globally renowned as one of the most reliable off-road cars, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹12.32 lakh.

2 Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra Thar ROXX EMI starting at just ₹16,300/ month Check Eligibility The Mahindra Thar Roxx is known for its ability to tackle rough terrains and challenging situations. The Thar nameplate has been a mainstay for those who wish to buy a rear-wheel drive or a 4x4 capable SUV. The Mahindra Thar Roxx’s 4x4 capabilities, coupled with comfortable interiors and modern technology, make it a comfortable place to be in. Unlike the three-door version of the Mahindra Thar, the Thar Roxx gets five doors, which allows easier accommodation of five people in the car. The Mahindra Thar Roxx has a ground clearance of 226 mm, while the starting ex-showroom price of the 4x4 version starts from ₹18.49 lakh.

3 Force Gurkha Force Motors Gurkha EMI starting at just ₹22,000/ month Check Eligibility The Gurkha from the Indian automaker Force’s stable is one of the most rugged SUVs available on the Indian market in a budget of under ₹20 lakh. Boasting a 4x4 system, the Force Gurkha flies over rough and tricky terrains. Not only that, but the Force Gurkha has a ground clearance of 233 mm. The Force Gurkha has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹15.95 lakh.

4 Isuzu MU-X Isuzu MU-X EMI starting at just ₹43,500/ month Check Eligibility The Isuzu MU-X, while being heavily underrated in the Indian automotive market, is an extremely reliable SUV. The Isuzu MU-X is powered by a 1.9L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 161 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. In addition to that, the Isuzu MU-X gets 4x2 and 4x4 options, allowing owners to take it to the remotest of locations in India. The 4x4 variant of the Isuzu MU-X has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹37.70 lakh.

5 Mahindra ScorpioN Mahindra Scorpio N EMI starting at just ₹17,700/ month Check Eligibility The Mahindra ScorpioN has quickly become a crowd favourite, owing to its space, affordability, and 4x4 options. The Mahindra ScorpioN gets 4x4 (4Xplor) from the Z8 variant onwards, which is priced at ₹19.29 lakh with a manual transmission. The ScorpioN with 4x4 is powered by a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 172 bhp and up to 400 Nm of peak torque. The ScorpioN gets terrain modes, a 4x4 system and crawl mode.

6 Toyota Fortuner Toyota Fortuner EMI starting at just ₹45,500/ month Check Eligibility The Toyota Fortuner is one of the most capable SUVs that is available under ₹50 lakh. Being one of the most popular SUVs in the country for well over a decade, the Toyota Fortuner is powered by two different engine options: a 2.7L turbocharged petrol engine producing approximately 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, and the more popular 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The Toyota Fortuner boasts 4x2 and 4x4 options, with the 4x4 variant of the Toyota Fortuner having a starting ex-showroom price of ₹39.35 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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