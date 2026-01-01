|Engine
|1998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Cooper S Convertible FWD, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, is listed at ₹67.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Cooper S Convertible offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Cooper S Convertible FWD is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1450-4500 rpm of torque.
The Cooper S Convertible FWD has Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Heads Up Display (HUD) and Average Fuel Consumption.