5 automatic SUVs I would pick for a 1,000 km road trip across India

From expressways in Rajasthan to broken hill roads in the Northeast, these are the five automatic SUVs I would confidently choose for a cross-country drive today.

India’s highways have improved dramatically over the last few years, but a truly good road-trip car still needs more than just outright power. Long-distance comfort, effortless overtaking ability, stable high-speed manners, supportive seats and the ability to handle rough stretches without complaint matter far more once the journey stretches beyond 1,000 km.

1 Mahindra XUV 7XO Engine 1,997 cc Mileage 13-17 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Starting price: ₹13.66 lakh (ex-showroom) Engine options: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre turbo-diesel Power: Up to 203 bhp Torque: Up to 450 Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic The newly launched Mahindra XUV 7XO feels like one of the most complete Indian road-trip SUVs at its price point. Essentially, the heavily updated successor to the XUV700, the SUV combines strong performance with features that genuinely make long journeys easier. The diesel automatic remains the pick for highway users thanks to its strong mid-range torque delivery and relaxed cruising nature, while the petrol automatic suits buyers who prefer refinement and quicker responses. Mahindra also offers Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats, a triple-screen dashboard layout and a large panoramic sunroof, giving the cabin a premium feel during extended drives. Its suspension setup strikes a strong balance between comfort and stability, making the XUV 7XO particularly well-suited to India’s unpredictable road conditions.

2 Toyota Fortuner Legender Engine 2,755 cc Mileage 14.2-14.4 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Starting price: Around ₹42.92 lakh (ex-showroom) Engine: 2.8-litre diesel Power: 201 bhp Torque: 500 Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic There is a reason the Fortuner continues to dominate long-distance highway travel in India. The Legender version adds a more premium design and better road presence without compromising the SUV’s core strengths. The 2.8-litre diesel engine delivers effortless cruising performance, and the automatic gearbox works particularly well on highways. Even after hours behind the wheel, the Fortuner feels unstressed and mechanically solid. Its ladder-frame construction also gives it an advantage on poor roads and broken terrain, something many monocoque SUVs struggle to match. Add Toyota’s reputation for reliability and strong resale value, and the Legender remains one of the safest long-term touring SUV choices in the country.

3 Defender 110 Engine 1,997 cc Mileage 8.5 - 11.5 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Starting price: ₹1.02 crore (ex-showroom) Engine: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol Power: 296 bhp Torque: 400 Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic The Defender 110 is the SUV I would choose if the route included rough terrain, mountain roads and unpredictable weather conditions. Unlike many luxury SUVs that prioritise urban comfort, the Defender still feels engineered for serious travel. What stands out most is its ride quality. Despite its size and off-road capability, the Defender remains exceptionally comfortable at highway speeds. The cabin insulation is excellent, the seats are superbly supportive, and the suspension absorbs broken surfaces with remarkable ease. Its high seating position and commanding visibility also reduce fatigue during long hours on the road, especially on crowded highways and poorly marked rural stretches.

4 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Engine 2,989 cc Mileage 8.47-10 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Starting price: ₹3.74 crore (ex-showroom) Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 596 bhp Torque: 850 Nm Transmission: 9-speed automatic The AMG G 63 is excessive in almost every possible way, but that is also exactly what makes it special. For a long-distance drive, the G-Class combines absurd performance with a sense of occasion few SUVs can match. The twin-turbo V8 delivers effortless acceleration even at highway speeds, while the upright seating position and massive glass area provide excellent visibility. Despite its hardcore off-road origins, the latest G 63 has become surprisingly comfortable over long distances. The cabin feels luxurious, the seats are outstanding, and the SUV’s sheer presence turns every fuel stop into an event. No, it is not the rational choice here. But it may be the most memorable one.

5 Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Engine 2,494 cc Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 17.8 - 17.8 kmpl View Offers View More Details Starting price: ₹71.43 lakh (ex-showroom) Engine: 2.5-litre strong hybrid petrol Power: 236 hp Transmission: e-CVT automatic If efficiency and comfort matter more than outright speed, the Lexus NX 350h Overtrail makes a very strong case for itself. The hybrid setup delivers exceptionally smooth progress in city traffic and remains impressively quiet at highway speeds. Unlike many diesel SUVs that can feel tiring after several hours, the NX focuses heavily on refinement and cabin isolation. The Overtrail variant also adds a more rugged character with additional all-terrain styling touches, making it better suited to occasional rough-road usage. Combined with Lexus’ reputation for reliability and low-stress ownership, the NX 350h feels perfectly suited to relaxed, high-mileage touring. For buyers who prioritise comfort and fuel efficiency over aggressive performance, this may be the smartest choice in this entire list.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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