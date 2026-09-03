Maharashtra tops state-wise PV sales in Q1 FY27, Uttar Pradesh records most two-wheeler wholesale

Maharashtra sold the highest number of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles in the first quarter, ranging from April to June of FY27. In the two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales charts, Uttar Pradesh topped among the states and Union Territories (UTs), according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

In April-June FY27, 12.74 lakh units of passenger vehicles were sold in India, with the western zone leading the sales with 3.9 lakh units. Maharashtra recorded the highest passenger vehicle sales among all the states and union territories, with 147,440 units in Q1 FY27. It was followed by Uttar Pradesh clocking 135,329 units, Gujarat registering 98,785 units, Karnataka recording 98,315 units and Tamil Nadu charting 96,327 units.

In the two-wheeler segment, 56.29 lakh units were sold in the first quarter of this fiscal across India, with the western zone leading the way at 16.61 lakh units. State-wise, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest two-wheeler sales with 882,047 units in Q1 FY27, followed by Maharashtra clocking 561,738 units, Tamil Nadu registering 480,653 units, Karnataka recording 374,221 units and Bihar charting 369,302 units.

According to SIAM, in the April-June quarter of FY27, 2.14 lakh units of three-wheelers were sold across the country, with the southern zone topping the list with 71,000 units. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest three-wheeler sales with 25,669 units in the state-wise sales chart. It was followed by Gujarat clocking 20,534 units, Karnataka registering 19,192 units, Bihar recording 15,653 units and Assam charting 15,223 units, revealed the SIAM data.

In the commercial vehicles category, 2.65 lakh units were sold in the country, with the western zone leading at 91,000 units. State-wise, Maharashtra topped the list with 36,433 units in the quarter. It was followed by Tamil Nadu registering 24,743 units, Karnataka clocking 21,830 units, Gujarat charting 21,778 units and Uttar Pradesh recording 21,161 units.

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