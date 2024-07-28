MINI Cooper S on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 51.52 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
MINI Cooper S on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 51.52 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
MINI Cooper S dealers and showrooms in Hyderabad for best offers.
MINI Cooper S on road price breakup in Hyderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the MINI Cooper S is mainly compared to MINI Countryman which starts at Rs. 40.5 Lakhs in Hyderabad, MINI Cooper which starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs in Hyderabad and Lexus LBX starting at Rs. 45 Lakhs in Hyderabad.
Variants On-Road Price MINI Cooper S STD ₹ 51.52 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price