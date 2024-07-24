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MINI Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
67.67 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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MINI Cooper S Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Cooper S specs and features

Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic

Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic Prices

The Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, is listed at ₹67.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic Mileage

All variants of the Cooper S offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic Colours

The Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic is available in 5 colour options: Blazing Blue With White Roof, British Racing With Green Black Roof, Sunny Side With Yellow Black Roof, Chilli Red With Black Roof, Ocean Wave With White Roof.

Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic Engine and Transmission

The Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1450-4500 rpm of torque.

Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Cooper S's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Golf GTI priced ₹53 Lakhs or the MINI Countryman E priced ₹54.9 Lakhs.

Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic Specs & Features

The Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Heater, Cruise Control, Average Speed and Speed Sensing Door Lock.

MINI Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic Price

Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic

₹67.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
58,90,000
RTO
6,18,000
Insurance
2,58,585
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
67,67,085
EMI@1,45,451/mo
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MINI Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1450-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Front Tyres
17 inch
Rear Tyres
17 inch

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
210 L
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3876 mm
Wheelbase
2495 mm
Height
1452 mm
Kerb Weight
1285 kg
Width
1744 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front Only
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
2
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Optional
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Level 1
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Ventilated Seats
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
MINI Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Petrol Turbo Automatic EMI
EMI1,30,906 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
60,90,376
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
60,90,376
Interest Amount
17,63,980
Payable Amount
78,54,356

MINI Cooper S other Variants

Cooper S STD

₹50.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
44,45,000
RTO
4,44,500
Insurance
2,02,863
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
50,92,863
EMI@1,09,465/mo
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Close

Cooper S Classic Pack

₹57.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
49,90,000
RTO
4,99,000
Insurance
2,23,879
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
57,13,379
EMI@1,22,803/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Cooper S Favoured Pack

₹60.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
52,75,000
RTO
5,27,500
Insurance
2,34,870
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
60,37,870
EMI@1,29,777/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Cooper S JCW Pack

₹65.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,15,000
RTO
5,51,500
Insurance
5,15,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
65,82,000
EMI@1,41,473/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Cooper S Victory Edition

₹65.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
57,50,000
RTO
5,75,000
Insurance
2,53,187
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
65,78,687
EMI@1,41,402/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

MINI Cooper S Alternatives

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen Golf GTI

53 Lakhs
Cooper SvsGolf GTI
MINI Countryman E

MINI Countryman E

54.9 Lakhs
+4
Cooper SvsCountryman E

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