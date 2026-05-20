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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mini Cooper S Gp Edition: 5 Things You Should Know

MINI Cooper S GP edition: 5 things you should know

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 20 May 2026, 10:05 am
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  • Mini’s limited-run GP Inspired Edition arrives in India at 58.90 lakh with sporty styling and exclusive detailing.

Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition
The Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition features exclusive GP-inspired styling and will be limited to only 30 units in India.
Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition
The Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition features exclusive GP-inspired styling and will be limited to only 30 units in India.
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Mini India has launched the Cooper S GP Inspired Edition in the country at 58.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Cooper S JCW Pack, the special edition hatchback will be sold in limited numbers, with just 30 units allocated for India.

The model combines cosmetic upgrades, exclusive branding and the familiar turbo-petrol performance package from the Cooper S range. Here are five important highlights of the newly launched hatchback:

1. Limited to 30 units

Exclusivity is the biggest talking point of the GP Inspired Edition. Mini has confirmed that only 30 examples will be brought to India as completely built-up units (CBUs). Each car also gets ‘1 of 30’ branding on the C-pillar and interior elements, underlining its limited-production status and collector appeal.

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2. Exterior design changes

The hatchback draws inspiration from Mini’s global GP performance models. It receives several visual upgrades over the standard Cooper S. It comes finished in Legend Grey with contrasting Chilli Red accents on the roof and ORVMs. Exterior highlights include GP-inspired decals, JCW-spec bumpers and grille, red winglets, bonnet stripes, rear diffuser and a roof-mounted spoiler.

3. New wheels and styling details

Mini has equipped the GP Inspired Edition with 17-inch JCW alloy wheels featuring red centre caps. The hatchback also gets illuminated door sills, aero elements around the bumpers and special welcome and goodbye light animations for the LED lighting setup. These additions help distinguish the car from the regular Cooper S lineup.

Also Read : MINI Cooper S Victory Edition launched in India at 57.50 lakh, pays tribute to 1965 Monte Carlo rally win

4. Cabin and features

Inside, the cabin carries forward the sporty theme from the JCW Pack. The dashboard uses black and red accents, while the JCW sports seats feature black upholstery with contrast red stitching. Other features include a 9.4-inch infotainment system, a panoramic glass roof, a Harman Kardon audio system, wireless phone charging, a head-up display, and connected car technology.

5. Engine and performance

Powering the hatchback is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 300 Nm. The motor is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox driving the front wheels. Mini claims the GP Inspired Edition can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 6.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 242kmph.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 20 May 2026, 10:05 am IST

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