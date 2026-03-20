MINI Cooper S Victory Edition launched in India at 57.50 lakh

MINI India has launched the Cooper S Victory Edition in the country at an ex-showroom price of ₹57.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The MINI Cooper S Victory Edition is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at all MINI India authorised dealerships, with deliveries commencing immediately. The limited-run model made its debut at the newly opened MINI dealership in Jaipur - Sanghi Classic.

The Cooper S Victory Edition is a direct tribute to the legendary 1965 Monte Carlo Rally, where the Mini Cooper S, driven by Timo Makinen and co-driver Paul Easter, claimed victory, earning widespread praise for its innovative technology and agility in extreme weather conditions.

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MINI Cooper S Victory Edition: Exterior

The car arrives draped in Chili Red paintwork, complemented by a white trim stripe running from the bonnet to the roof and rear. A white "52" graphic on both sides references the race number carried by the original 1965 rally car, while a subtle "1965" sticker on the C-pillar serves as a nod to the historic victory. The Black panoramic roof provides a sharp contrast to the red body, and 18-inch JCW Lap Spoke 2-tone alloy wheels round off the sporty visual package. Three selectable DRL Signature Modes on the LED headlights and redesigned matrix rear lights, each with a unique welcome and goodbye animation, add a modern flourish.

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MINI Cooper S Victory Edition: Interior

Step inside and the Victory Edition's rally heritage continues to tell its story. The door sills carry white "1965" lettering on a red-and-black background, while a dedication plaque inside each door commemorates the bygone rally. The JCW Sports Seats are finished in Vescin Black, a perforated, recycled, artificial-leather-free upholstery, and paired with a JCW steering wheel with paddle shifters. The "1965" lettering also appears on the 6 o'clock spoke of the steering wheel and the centre console storage box, while the key cap bears the racing number of the victorious 1965 Cooper S.

The interior of the MINI Cooper S Victory Edition gets modern touches.

The dashboard and door panels are completely chrome-free and leather-free, finished with recycled 2D knitted fabric. At the heart of the cockpit sits the 240mm Circular OLED MINI Interaction Unit running MINI Operating System 9, supporting touchscreen and voice control via the "Hey MINI" Intelligent Personal Assistant. Other tech highlights include a Head-up Display, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, Fisheye Camera with QR code sharing, MINI Digital Key Plus via smartphone, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Remote Software Upgrades.

MINI Cooper S Victory Edition: Performance

Power comes from MINI's TwinPower Turbo petrol engine producing 150 kW (204 hp) and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-Speed Dual Clutch Steptronic Sport transmission. The Cooper S Victory Edition sprints from 0–100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and tops out at 242 km/h. JCW Sport Brakes, adaptive suspension, and a suite of driver assistance systems, including Cruise Control, Parking Assistant, and Comfort Access, complete the package.

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MINI Cooper S Victory Edition: Warranty and ownership benefits

The Victory Edition comes with a standard two-year unlimited kilometre warranty and 24x7 Roadside Assistance. A service inclusive plan is available from 3 years/40,000 km, extendable up to 10 years/1,00,000 km. Warranty can also be extended up to a maximum of ten years. BMW India Financial Services offers a MINI 360° finance plan with an assured buy-back option up to five years and EMIs reportedly 40% lower than standard bank loans.

Commenting on the occasion, Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, “The new MINI Cooper S Victory Edition is a bold tribute to the legendary 1965 Monte Carlo Rally win, bringing a historic racing soul to modern Indian roads. This limited-run masterpiece captures the aesthetic essence of MINI's competitive DNA, meticulously crafted for those who demand a drive that looks as iconic as it feels. We are thrilled to offer Indian enthusiasts a unique opportunity to own a piece of motorsport history, reimagined with bespoke styling that honours our championship heritage. This special edition is a visual celebration of our past and a testament to the timeless spirit of performance that defines the MINI brand today."

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