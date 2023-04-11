Which is the top variant of EeVe Soul? EeVe Soul comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the EeVe Soul? The EeVe Soul is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 120 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the EeVe Soul have, and what is the price range? The EeVe Soul offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for EeVe Soul? The EeVe Soul is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 120 km on a single charge.