HT Auto
EeVe Soul Front View
1/9
EeVe Soul Headlight View
2/9
EeVe Soul Battery View
3/9
EeVe Soul Disc Break View
4/9
EeVe Soul Footsapace View
5/9
EeVe Soul Front Wheel View
View all Images
6/9

EeVe Soul

EeVe Soul starting price is Rs. 1,20,000 in India. EeVe Soul is available in 1 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.2 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
EeVe Soul Key Specs
Battery Capacity2.2 kWh
Max Speed55 kmph
Range120 km
Charging time4-5 Hrs.
View all Soul specs and features

About EeVe Soul

Latest Update

  • Kia recalls nearly 2,700 first-generation Soul EVs over battery fire risk
  • Watch: Kia Soul launches into air after being hit by a runaway truck wheel

    • EeVe Soul Alternatives

    TVS iQube

    TVS iQube

    1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    SoulvsiQube
    Ampere Nexus

    Ampere Nexus

    1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    SoulvsNexus
    UPCOMING
    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    1.25 Lakhs Onwards
    Check G-Special Electric Scooter details
    View similar Bikes
    Ola Electric S1 Pro

    Ola Electric S1 Pro

    1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    SoulvsS1 Pro
    Ather Energy 450x

    Ather Energy 450x

    1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Soulvs450x
    Bajaj Chetak

    Bajaj Chetak

    1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    SoulvsChetak

    EeVe Soul Variants & Price

    EeVe Soul price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). EeVe Soul comes in 1 variants. EeVe Soul's top variant is STD.

    STD
    1.2 Lakhs*
    55 Kmph
    120 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    EeVe Soul Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
    Battery Capacity2.2 kWh
    Charging PointYes
    Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
    Range120 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time4-5 Hrs.
    View all Soul specs and features

    EeVe Soul comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    EeVe Soul
    		TVS iQubeAmpere NexusOla Electric S1 ProAther Energy 450xBajaj Chetak
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.2 Lakhs Onwards
    ₹1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
    ₹1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    ₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
    ₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
    ₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    Battery Capacity
    2.2 kWh
    2.2-5.1 kWh
    3 kWh
    4 kWh
    2.9-3.7 kWh
    2.9-3.2 kWh
    Range
    120 km
    60-150 km
    136 km
    181-195 km
    111-150 km
    113-126 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    No
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Add your vehicle to our garage

    Popular EeVe Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  EeVe Bikes

    News

    The recall has affected Kia Soul EVs that were built between 2015 and 2019.
    Kia recalls nearly 2,700 first-generation Soul EVs over battery fire risk
    11 Apr 2023
    After the Kia Soul got hit by the tyre, it launched into the air, going up several feet.
    Watch: Kia Soul launches into air after being hit by a runaway truck wheel
    28 Mar 2023
    GT Drive Pro has a riding range of 50-60 km or 60-65 km, depending on the battery type.&nbsp;
    GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force
    29 Sept 2022
    GT One is capable of running at 25 kmph speed.
    GT Force launches two new electric scooters, GT Soul and GT One
    2 Aug 2022
    The 2023 Kia Soul.&nbsp;
    2023 Kia Soul makes debut with refreshed design elements
    5 May 2022
    View all
      News

    EeVe Soul related Videos

    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     
    Explore Other Options

    EeVe Soul FAQs

    EeVe Soul comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The EeVe Soul is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 120 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The EeVe Soul offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The EeVe Soul is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 120 km on a single charge.
    The EeVe Soul has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    GT Force One Plus Pro

    GT Force One Plus Pro

    76,555
    Check Latest Offers
    GT Force RYD Plus

    GT Force RYD Plus

    65,555
    Check Latest Offers
    GT Force Vegas

    GT Force Vegas

    55,555
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS iQube

    TVS iQube

    1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    BMW R 1300 GS

    BMW R 1300 GS

    24 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto MT800

    CFMoto MT800

    13 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero XF3R

    Hero XF3R

    1.6 - 1.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Scooters

    Vespa SXL 150

    Vespa SXL 150

    1.51 - 1.56 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    SXL 150 Price in Delhi
    Hero Maestro Edge 125

    Hero Maestro Edge 125

    70,700 - 82,250
    Check Latest Offers
    Maestro Edge 125 Price in Delhi
    Aprilia SXR 125

    Aprilia SXR 125

    1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    SXR 125 Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Evolet Raptor

    Evolet Raptor

    1 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Raptor details
    View similar Bikes
    M2GO X1

    M2GO X1

    1.11 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    X1 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Scooters