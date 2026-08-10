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EEVE Ahava

₹62,499*
*Ex-showroom price
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EeVe Ahava Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    60 - 70 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.62 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Ahava SpecsView specs icon

EeVe Ahava Variants

EeVe Ahava price starts at ₹ 62,499 .
1 Variant Available
Ahava Ahava STD
₹62,499*
25 kmph
60 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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EeVe Ahava Latest Updates

Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
India to apply Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency norms to motorcycles and scooters from April 2028, enhancing fuel efficiency regulations.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Mar 2026
The tender for 6,230 electric buses has been delayed again, continuing a trend of postponements under the PM E-Drive scheme.Read Full Story

EeVe Ahava Visual Comparison

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EeVe Ahava comparison with similar Bikes

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Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
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Ampere Magnus GrandAmpere Magnus Grand imageRs. 89,999Onwards-110 NmScooters108 KgDrumDrumSteel85 km5 Hours2.4 kWAhavaVSMagnus Grand
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EeVe Ahava Images

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EeVe Ahava Colours

EeVe Ahava is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Red

EeVe Ahava Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
AhavavsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
AhavavsEpluto 7G
Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
AhavavsWolf
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
AhavavsQC1
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
AhavavsMagnus Grand
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
AhavavsReo

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EeVe Ahava Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.62 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range60-70 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time6-7 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Ahava specs and features

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