In India, there are 5 EeVe Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the EeVe Soul, EeVe Ahava, EeVe Wind, EeVe Xeniaa, EeVe Eeve Atreo. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 59,999.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best EeVe Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|EeVe Soul
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|EeVe Ahava
|₹ 62,499
|EeVe Wind
|₹ 59,999
|EeVe Xeniaa
|₹ 79,999 - 86,999
|EeVe Eeve Atreo
|₹ 68,999