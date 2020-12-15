Best EeVe Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price EeVe Soul ₹ 1.2 Lakhs EeVe Ahava ₹ 62,499 EeVe Wind ₹ 59,999 EeVe Xeniaa ₹ 79,999 - 86,999 EeVe Eeve Atreo ₹ 68,999

In India, there are 5 EeVe Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the EeVe Soul, EeVe Ahava, EeVe Wind, EeVe Xeniaa, EeVe Eeve Atreo. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 59,999. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.