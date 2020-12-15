Best EeVe Bikes

In India, there are 5 EeVe Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the EeVe Soul, EeVe Ahava, EeVe Wind, EeVe Xeniaa, EeVe Eeve Atreo. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 59,999. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best EeVe Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
EeVe Soul ₹ 1.2 Lakhs
EeVe Ahava ₹ 62,499
EeVe Wind ₹ 59,999
EeVe Xeniaa ₹ 79,999 - 86,999
EeVe Eeve Atreo ₹ 68,999

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5 New EeVe Bikes found

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EeVe Soul Front View
1/9

EeVe Soul

₹1.2 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh
Speed
55 kmph
Range
120 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
EeVe Ahava Front Left View
1/9

EeVe Ahava

₹62,499
Battery Capacity
1.62 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
70 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
EeVe Wind Handle Bar View
1/6

EeVe Wind

₹59,999
Battery Capacity
1.62 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
70 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
EeVe Xeniaa Front View
1/9

EeVe Xeniaa

₹79,999 - 86,999
Battery Capacity
1.2 kwh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
80 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
EeVe Eeve Atreo Front Left View
1/7

EeVe Eeve Atreo

₹68,999
Battery Capacity
1.94 kwh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
85 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

2 Upcoming EeVe Bikes

EeVe Forseti Left View
UPCOMING

EeVe Forseti

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
4 Ah
Speed
70 kmph
Range
100 km
Check Details
EeVe Tesoro Front Right View
UPCOMING

EeVe Tesoro

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh
Speed
100 kmph
Range
120 km
Check Details

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