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EEVE Eeve Atreo

₹68,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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EeVe Eeve Atreo Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    75 - 85 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.94 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Eeve Atreo SpecsView specs icon

EeVe Eeve Atreo Variants

EeVe Eeve Atreo price starts at ₹ 68,999 .
1 Variant Available
Eeve Atreo Atreo STD
₹68,999*
25 kmph
75 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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EeVe Eeve Atreo Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
SIAM supports India's E20 ethanol initiative, reassuring consumers of fuel quality and addressing concerns about older vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 May 2026
India became the world's second-largest electric two-wheeler market in 2025, but faced sluggish growth needing strategies for increased adoption.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 May 2026
India's electric bus initiative approaches completion, with 98% of vehicles tendered, led by Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Mar 2026
Rising crude oil prices are prompting EV manufacturers to offer discounts, boosting electric vehicle adoption amid an ongoing energy crisis.Read Full Story

EeVe Eeve Atreo Visual Comparison

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EeVe Eeve Atreo comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
EeVe Eeve Atreo
EeVe Eeve Atreo image
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PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWEeve AtreoVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWEeve AtreoVSEpluto 7G
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
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Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWEeve AtreoVSQC1
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WEeve AtreoVSGig

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EeVe Eeve Atreo Images

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EeVe Eeve Atreo Colours

EeVe Eeve Atreo is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Black

EeVe Eeve Atreo Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Eeve AtreovsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
Eeve AtreovsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
Eeve AtreovsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
Eeve AtreovsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
Eeve AtreovsQC1
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
Eeve AtreovsMagnus Grand

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EeVe Eeve Atreo Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.94 kwh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range75-85 km
Charging Time6-7 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Eeve Atreo specs and features

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