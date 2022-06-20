HT Auto
EeVe Eeve Atreo Specifications

EeVe Eeve Atreo starting price is Rs. 64,900 in India. EeVe Eeve Atreo is available in 1 variant and
64,900* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
EeVe Eeve Atreo Specs

EeVe Eeve Atreo comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Eeve Atreo starts at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, EeVe Eeve Atreo sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian ...Read More

EeVe Eeve Atreo Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Atreo STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
130 kg
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Length
1810 mm
Wheelbase
1310 mm
Kerb Weight
94 kg
Height
1110 mm
Width
710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
230 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
90-100 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
27 Ah, 72 V
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

EeVe Eeve Atreo Alternatives

Velev Motors VIO

Velev Motors VIO

52,000 Onwards
Eeve Atreo vs VIO
Stella Automobili SA 2000

Stella Automobili SA 2000

52,000 - 66,000
Eeve Atreo vs SA 2000
GT Force Soul

GT Force Soul

52,861 - 75,350
Eeve Atreo vs Soul
Odysse Electric E2Go

Odysse Electric E2Go

52,999 - 63,999
Eeve Atreo vs E2Go
Crayon Motors Crayon Envy

Crayon Motors Crayon Envy

53,000 - 65,000
Eeve Atreo vs Crayon Envy

EeVe News

Husqvarna E-Pilen is one of the upcoming interesting electric bikes that will come with a similar design as Vitpilen.
Interesting electric bikes to India in 2022
20 Jun 2022
India currently has very few options when it comes to battery swap technology. Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp and Taiwan's Gogoro have recently tied up to introduce the tech in India.
Budget 2022: Who said what on EV battery swapping policy
1 Feb 2022
The Eeve Soul rivals the likes of Ather 450X, and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters.&nbsp;
Eeve Soul road test review: Expensive but feature-packed electric scooter
31 Dec 2021
The year 2021 witnessed a range of electric scooters launched in India, with Ola S1 and S1 Pro being the most important among them.
Five new electric scooters that lit up India in 2021
28 Dec 2021
File photo of Ola S1 electric scooter.
Top electric scooters launched in India in 2021
18 Dec 2021
View all
 

EeVe Eeve Atreo Variants & Price List

EeVe Eeve Atreo price starts at ₹ 64,900 and goes upto ₹ 64,900 (Ex-showroom). EeVe Eeve Atreo comes in 1 variants. EeVe Eeve Atreo top variant price is ₹ 64,900.

Atreo STD
64,900*
230 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

