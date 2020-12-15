hamburger icon
Eeve AtreoPriceRangeSpecifications
EeVe Eeve Atreo Front Left View
1/7
EeVe Eeve Atreo Front Tyre View
2/7
EeVe Eeve Atreo Handle Bar View
3/7
EeVe Eeve Atreo Headlight View
4/7
EeVe Eeve Atreo Rear Tyre View
5/7
EeVe Eeve Atreo Right View
View all Images
6/7

EeVe Eeve Atreo Atreo STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
72,584*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Eeve Atreo Atreo STD

Eeve Atreo Atreo STD Prices

The Eeve Atreo Atreo STD, is priced at ₹72,584 (ex-showroom).

Eeve Atreo Atreo STD Range

The Eeve Atreo Atreo STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Eeve Atreo Atreo STD Colours

The Eeve Atreo Atreo STD is available in 2 colour options: Black, Red.

Eeve Atreo Atreo STD Battery & Range

Eeve Atreo Atreo STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Eeve Atreo Atreo STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.

Eeve Atreo Atreo STD Specs & Features

The Eeve Atreo Atreo STD has Low Battery Indicator, Geo Fencing, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Underseat storage, USB Charging Port and Display.

EeVe Eeve Atreo Atreo STD Price

Eeve Atreo Atreo STD

₹ 72,584*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
68,999
Insurance
3,585
On-Road Price in Delhi
72,584
EMI@1,560/mo
Add to Compare
Close

EeVe Eeve Atreo Atreo STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1810 mm
Wheelbase
1305 mm
Height
1110 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Width
710 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
75-85 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP67
Battery Capacity
1.94 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
OTA Battery Updates
No
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
LED
Battery Portability
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Charger Type
Standard AC
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Hub Motor
Yes

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
IOT, EABS, Keyless Experience, Geo-Tagging
Geo Fencing
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours
EeVe Eeve Atreo Atreo STD EMI
EMI1,404 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
65,325
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
65,325
Interest Amount
18,920
Payable Amount
84,245

EeVe Eeve Atreo Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Eeve AtreovsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
Eeve AtreovsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
Eeve AtreovsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
Eeve AtreovsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
Eeve AtreovsQC1
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
Eeve AtreovsMagnus Grand

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular EeVe Bikes

  • Popular
View all  EeVe Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers