The Eeve Atreo Atreo STD, is priced at ₹72,584 (ex-showroom).
The Eeve Atreo Atreo STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Eeve Atreo Atreo STD is available in 2 colour options: Black, Red.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Eeve Atreo Atreo STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.
The Eeve Atreo Atreo STD has Low Battery Indicator, Geo Fencing, Battery Portability, Hub Motor, Underseat storage, USB Charging Port and Display.