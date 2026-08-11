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EEVE Xeniaa

₹79,999 - 86,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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EeVe Xeniaa Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    70 - 80 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.2 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Xeniaa SpecsView specs icon

EeVe Xeniaa Variants

EeVe Xeniaa price starts at ₹ 79,999 and goes up to ₹ 86,999 (Ex-showroom). EeVe Xeniaa comes in 2 variants. EeVe Xeniaa's top variant is 2.0.
2 Variants Available
Xeniaa STD
₹79,999*
25 kmph
70 km
Xeniaa 2.0
₹86,999*
25 kmph
70 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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EeVe Xeniaa Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Jul 2026
EV makers seek a 2034 delay in India's battery policy to align with EU standards and ensure smoother implementation.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
The article compares various electric SUVs in India, highlighting specifications and pricing for models from Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, and BYD.Read Full Story

EeVe Xeniaa Visual Comparison

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EeVe Xeniaa comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
EeVe Xeniaa
EeVe Xeniaa image
Rs. 79,999Onwards--Scooters71 kgDiscDiscAlloy70-80 km3-4 Hours250 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-XeniaaVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWXeniaaVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWXeniaaVSEpluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G MaxPURE EV Epluto 7G Max imageRs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy150-211 Km4-5 Hours2.2 kWXeniaaVSEpluto 7G Max
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWXeniaaVSOrbiter
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WXeniaaVSReo Li Plus

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EeVe Xeniaa Images

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EeVe Xeniaa Colours

EeVe Xeniaa is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Red

EeVe Xeniaa Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
XeniaavsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
XeniaavsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.18 Lakhs
XeniaavsEpluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
XeniaavsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
XeniaavsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
XeniaavsQC1

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  News

EeVe Xeniaa Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity1.2 kwh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range70-80 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Xeniaa specs and features

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