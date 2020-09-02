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XeniaaPriceRangeSpecifications
EeVe Xeniaa Front View
1/9
EeVe Xeniaa Right View
2/9
EeVe Xeniaa Handle View
3/9
EeVe Xeniaa Headlight View
4/9
EeVe Xeniaa Footspace View
5/9
EeVe Xeniaa Front Tyre View
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6/9

EeVe Xeniaa STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
83,763*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Xeniaa STD

Xeniaa STD Prices

The Xeniaa STD, is priced at ₹83,763 (ex-showroom).

Xeniaa STD Range

The Xeniaa STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Xeniaa STD Colours

The Xeniaa STD is available in 3 colour options: Red, Silver, White.

Xeniaa STD Battery & Range

Xeniaa STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Xeniaa STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.

Xeniaa STD Specs & Features

The Xeniaa STD has Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Geo Fencing, Anti Theft Alarm, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

EeVe Xeniaa STD Price

Xeniaa STD

₹ 83,763*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,999
Insurance
3,764
On-Road Price in Delhi
83,763
EMI@1,800/mo
Add to Compare
Close

EeVe Xeniaa STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1790 mm
Wheelbase
1344 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1100 mm
Kerb Weight
71 kg
Width
675 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
70-80 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Ignition switch, Bottle case, Music Speaker, Adjustable Levers, Reverse mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, EABS, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-Tagging
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours (100%)

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
EeVe Xeniaa STD EMI
EMI1,620 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
75,386
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
75,386
Interest Amount
21,834
Payable Amount
97,220

EeVe Xeniaa other Variants

Xeniaa 2.0

₹ 90,876*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,999
Insurance
3,877
On-Road Price in Delhi
90,876
EMI@1,953/mo
Add to Compare
Close

EeVe Xeniaa Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
XeniaavsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
XeniaavsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.18 Lakhs
XeniaavsEpluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
XeniaavsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
XeniaavsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
XeniaavsQC1

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