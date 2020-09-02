The Xeniaa STD, is priced at ₹83,763 (ex-showroom).
The Xeniaa STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Xeniaa STD is available in 3 colour options: Red, Silver, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Xeniaa STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.
The Xeniaa STD has Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Geo Fencing, Anti Theft Alarm, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.