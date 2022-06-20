HT Auto
EeVe Xeniaa Specifications

EeVe Xeniaa starting price is Rs. 69,900 in India. EeVe Xeniaa is available in 1 variant and
69,900 - 73,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
EeVe Xeniaa Specs

EeVe Xeniaa comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Xeniaa starts at Rs. 69,900 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, EeVe Xeniaa sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

EeVe Xeniaa Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Height
1100 mm
Load Capacity
140 kg
Length
1790 mm
Width
670 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
60-70 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph
Chassis
Tubular frame
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Parking Indicator, Bottle Case, Utility box (Optional), Sturdy &amp; Light Body
Pass Switch
Yes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 20 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion

EeVe Xeniaa Variants & Price List

EeVe Xeniaa price starts at ₹ 69,900 and goes upto ₹ 73,900 (Ex-showroom). EeVe Xeniaa comes in 1 variants. EeVe Xeniaa top variant price is ₹ 69,900.

STD
69,900*
250 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

