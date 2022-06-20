Interesting electric bikes to India in 2022

HT Auto
Electric bike segment in India is expected to see a host of new models entering in 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2022, 11:12 AM
Electric mobility in India is majorly driven by the low-speed electric scooters in India. However, with the demands rising, electric motorcycles with long-range and high-speed capability too are witnessing increasing numbers, as several brands are bringing their respective products into the segment. This year, some interesting electric motorcycles are expected to launch in the Indian market.

Here are some of the interesting upcoming electric bikes in India in 2022.

Hero Electric AE-47

Hero Electric is one of the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India. After introducing a range of electric scooters in both low-speed and high-speed segments, the EV maker is now gearing up to introduce its first electric motorcycle AE-47 in India. The bike was displayed at the Auto Expo 2020 and is likely to enter the market later this year. It gets power from a 4,000W electric motor paired with a 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. This bike is claimed to offer 85 kmph top speed with acceleration capability of 0-60 kmph in nine seconds. Also, it is capable of running 160 km on Eco mode.

Husqvarna E-Pilen

Pierer Mobility-owned Husqvarna is working on an electric bike that is expected to launch later this year. This model could come with similar styling as the Husqvarna Vitpilen, which is currently available in India. The only major difference will be the electric motor and battery in place of the internal combustion engine. This Husqvarna e-Pilen electric bike is expected to come equipped with an electric motor with a capacity of around 10 kW. It could be priced at around 2-3 lakh. Also, expect this to come offering high-performance.

EeVe Tesoro

Electric vehicle startup EeVe is working on electric bikes and scooters. One of the products from the company is the Tesoro bike that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. The EeVe Tesoro is expected to come with a top speed of 70 kmph and a range of 100 km. The electric bike can be fully charged in 3 to 4 hours.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2022, 11:12 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle electric motorcycle electric bike EV electric mobility Hero Electric Hero AE47 husqvarna e-pilen Eeve Tesoro
