HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Upcoming Tvs Bike To Launch On This Date Next Month

Upcoming TVS bike to launch on this date next month

The upcoming motorcycle from TVS Motor Company will launch in India on July 6th. The upcoming TVS bike could either be Zeppelin cruiser or the naked version of Apache RR 310. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jun 2022, 12:51 PM
Representational image of TVS Apache RTR 165 RP (Race Performance) series.
Representational image of TVS Apache RTR 165 RP (Race Performance) series.
Representational image of TVS Apache RTR 165 RP (Race Performance) series.
Representational image of TVS Apache RTR 165 RP (Race Performance) series.

TVS Motor Company has sent a launch alert for July 6th, for its upcoming motorcycle. While the company has remained tight-lipped about what's going to be launched, rumours suggest that it will be the production-spec Zeppelin cruiser or the naked counterpart of the Apache RR 310. 

While there is no official indication on the specifics of the upcoming launch, the chances of the Zeppelin cruiser getting launched in India are on the higher side. Zeppelin R cruiser concept was displayed earlier at the Auto Expo 2018 and the company has also filed for the registration of the bike's ‘Zeppelin R’ nameplate earlier this year. Also, given the fact that TVS doesn't have any cruiser offering, Zeppelin could in fact come out to be a first-of-its-kind model from the Hosur-based two-wheeler maker. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Okinawa Okinawa Cruiser
₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160
159.7 cc
₹1 - 1.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 180
177.4 cc
₹1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v
159.7 cc
₹1.04 - 1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Fi E100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Fi E100
₹1.2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
197.75 cc
₹1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

TVS has done a commendable job by staying under the radar as no prototypes have been spotted so far that can confirm its official plans. While a TVS test unit was in fact spotted a few weeks back, it was more of a Yamaha FZX rival instead of being a cruiser.

(Also Read: TVS joins hands with Jio-BP to set up EV charging infrastructure)

The original Zeppelin concept displayed at the event featured a low-slung cruiser styling along with a single-piece stepped seat. Needless to add, the final product might come forward with a different design and styling altogether. It might not bring along the previously seen hexagonal headlight assembly with integrated LED DRLs and chunky USD forks finished in gold colour. The wire-spoke wheels found in the concept are also unlikely to be carried forward. 

While there is no official confirmation yet, the model is very likely to chuck the 220 cc mild-hybrid engine in favour of an engine from the Apache series. The best option, however, would be to use the 312 cc engine from the Apache RR310 sport bike. 

More details will be made available by the first week of July. 

First Published Date: 17 Jun 2022, 12:40 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor TVS Motor Company TVS Zeppelin TVS Zeppelin cruiser TVS India TVS Apache RR 310 Apache RR 310
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan
File photo used for representational purpose.
Are electric army tanks possible? Future may pave way for hybrid tech
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant.
Hyundai says 15,000 bookings received for new Venue, 25,000 for outgoing model
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8.
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car in India at present.
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
The Netherlands-based EV startup - Lightyear specializes in solar electric vehicles (SEVs).
Lightyear 0 can run up to seven months on a single charge: Details here
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Brezza vs Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon: Prices compared
Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Brezza vs Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon: Prices compared
Upcoming TVS bike to launch on this date next month
Upcoming TVS bike to launch on this date next month
Meet Energica Experia electric ADV motorcycle that goes 420 km in single charge
Meet Energica Experia electric ADV motorcycle that goes 420 km in single charge
Domestic EV segment may see sales of 10 million by 2030: Study
Domestic EV segment may see sales of 10 million by 2030: Study
Maruti Suzuki invests in AI startup with eye on enhancing digital sales journey
Maruti Suzuki invests in AI startup with eye on enhancing digital sales journey

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city