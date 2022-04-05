TVS joins hands with Jio-BP to set up EV charging infrastructure

TVS Motor Company has joined hands with the fuel retailing joint venture of Reliance Industries and British energy giant BP to set up public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Jio-BP has said in a statement that the two companies have agreed to explore the creation of a robust public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country, building on Jio-bp's growing network in this space.

Under this proposed partnership, customers of TVS electric vehicles are expected to get access to the widespread charging network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles. "Leveraging the strength of both companies, the said partnership aims at creating a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network," the statement further said.

Both companies have claimed to bring the best of their global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience that delights the consumer. Jio-bp is currently operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles, claims the statement.

TVS Motor Company has already launched its iQube electric scooter. Also, it is aiming to build a robust EV charging infrastructure at the same time besides working on electric two-wheelers.

TVS Motor Company has already sold more than 12,000 units of its high-speed electric scooter TVS iQube. The company has also committed ₹1,000 crore towards the EV business. The auto company is readying a complete portfolio of two and three-wheelers in the range of 5-25kW, all of which will be in the market within the next 24 months, as it said.

