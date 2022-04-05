HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tvs Joins Hands With Jio Bp To Set Up Ev Charging Infrastructure

TVS joins hands with Jio-BP to set up EV charging infrastructure

TVS is aiming to set up a robust EV charging infrastructure.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Apr 2022, 06:04 PM
The TVS iQube handles and performs exactly like a light weighted and easy-going traditional ICE-powered scooter. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dagupta)
The TVS iQube handles and performs exactly like a light weighted and easy-going traditional ICE-powered scooter. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dagupta)
The TVS iQube handles and performs exactly like a light weighted and easy-going traditional ICE-powered scooter. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dagupta)
The TVS iQube handles and performs exactly like a light weighted and easy-going traditional ICE-powered scooter.

TVS Motor Company has joined hands with the fuel retailing joint venture of Reliance Industries and British energy giant BP to set up public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Jio-BP has said in a statement that the two companies have agreed to explore the creation of a robust public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country, building on Jio-bp's growing network in this space.

(Also Read: 2022 Hero Optima CX electric scooter to launch soon)

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Tvs Iqube Electric (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Iqube Electric
₹ 1.01 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
M2go Civitas (HT Auto photo)
M2go Civitas
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹ 1.08 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Avera Retrosa (HT Auto photo)
Avera Retrosa
₹ 1.08 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Under this proposed partnership, customers of TVS electric vehicles are expected to get access to the widespread charging network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles. "Leveraging the strength of both companies, the said partnership aims at creating a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network," the statement further said.

Both companies have claimed to bring the best of their global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience that delights the consumer. Jio-bp is currently operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles, claims the statement.

TVS Motor Company has already launched its iQube electric scooter. Also, it is aiming to build a robust EV charging infrastructure at the same time besides working on electric two-wheelers.

TVS Motor Company has already sold more than 12,000 units of its high-speed electric scooter TVS iQube. The company has also committed 1,000 crore towards the EV business. The auto company is readying a complete portfolio of two and three-wheelers in the range of 5-25kW, all of which will be in the market within the next 24 months, as it said.

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2022, 06:04 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor company electric vehicle electric scooter ev electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city