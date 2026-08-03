TVS XL100 Key Specs
- Engine99.7 cc
- Mileage65 kmpl
- Power4.35 ps
- Speed65 kmph
- Max Torque6.5 Nm
- Kerb Weight89 kg
The TVS XL100 is one of the most popular mopeds in India and it has been in the market for nearly 40 years. Known for its durability, the XL100 is fuel-efficient and capable of bearing heavy loads. It has a simple, yet practical design and with a starting price of ₹46,354 (ex-showroom), it is the most affordable petrol-powered two-wheeler in India. Powered by a 99.7 cc single-cylinder engine, the TVS XL100 offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 65 kmpl.
TVS XL100 is priced between Rs. 46,354 - 62,305, depending on the variant selected. The entry-level Heavy Duty variant is priced at ₹46,354 while the HeavyDuty i-Touchstart variant is priced at ₹59,005. The HeavyDuty i-Touchstart Win Edition comes at ₹61,947 while the top-tier Comfort i-Touchstart model comes at ₹62,305. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.
The TVS XL100 is available in 4 variants - Heavy Duty, Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition, Heavy Duty i Touch Start, Comfort i-Touch Start.
There are twelve colour options: Black, Sparkling Silver, Red Black, Grey Black, Red, Blue, Coral Silk, Mint Blue, Green, Luster Gold, Mineral Purple, Beaver Brown.
TVS XL100 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 99.7 cc engine, and features a Moped body type.
TVS XL100 comes with an ARAI-claimed mileage of 65 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
TVS XL100 rivals are Okinawa Dual, Geliose Hope.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|TVS XL100
|Rs. 43,900Onwards
|99.7 cc
|4.35 PS
|6.5 Nm
|89 kg
|1895 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Geliose Hope
|Rs. 46,999Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Spoke
|XL100VSHope
|Polarity Smart Executive
|Rs. 38,000Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|55 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|XL100VSExecutive
|Hayasa Nirbhar
|Rs. 65,550Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1830 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|XL100VSNirbhar
|MOTOVOLT Urbn
|Rs. 46,499Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|40 kg
|1700 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|XL100VSUrbn
TVS XL100 is available in the 12 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the TVS XL 100 for its impressive mileage, comfort, and reliable performance. It's ideal for carrying loads and everyday commuting, making it a practical choice.
|Max Power
|4.35 PS
|Body Type
|Moped
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|6.5 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|99.7 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|65 kmph
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