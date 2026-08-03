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TVS XL100

₹43,900 - 59,800*
*Ex-showroom price
4.8
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Variants

Introduction:

The TVS XL100 is one of the most popular mopeds in India and it has been in the market for nearly 40 years. Known for its durability, the XL100 is fuel-efficient and capable of bearing heavy loads. It has a simple, yet practical design and with a starting price of 46,354 (ex-showroom), it is the most affordable petrol-powered two-wheeler in India. Powered by a 99.7 cc single-cylinder engine, the TVS XL100 offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 65 kmpl.

TVS XL100 Price:

TVS XL100 is priced between Rs. 46,354 - 62,305, depending on the variant selected. The entry-level Heavy Duty variant is priced at 46,354 while the HeavyDuty i-Touchstart variant is priced at 59,005. The HeavyDuty i-Touchstart Win Edition comes at 61,947 while the top-tier Comfort i-Touchstart model comes at 62,305. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

What are the TVS XL100 variant and colour options?

The TVS XL100 is available in 4 variants - Heavy Duty, Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition, Heavy Duty i Touch Start, Comfort i-Touch Start.

There are twelve colour options: Black, Sparkling Silver, Red Black, Grey Black, Red, Blue, Coral Silk, Mint Blue, Green, Luster Gold, Mineral Purple, Beaver Brown.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the TVS XL100?

TVS XL100 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 99.7 cc engine, and features a Moped body type.

What is the mileage of theTVS XL100?

TVS XL100 comes with an ARAI-claimed mileage of 65 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Which are the major rivals of theTVS XL100?

TVS XL100 rivals are Okinawa Dual, Geliose Hope.

TVS XL100 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    99.7 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    65 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    4.35 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    65 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    6.5 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    89 kg
View All XL100 SpecsView specs icon

TVS XL100 Variants

TVS XL100 price starts at ₹ 43,900 and goes up to ₹ 59,800 (Ex-showroom). TVS XL100 comes in 5 variants. TVS XL100's top variant is Heavy Duty Alloy.
5 Variants Available
XL100 Heavy Duty
₹43,900*
99.7 cc
65 kmph
XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start
₹55,500*
99.7 cc
65 kmph
XL100 Comfort i-Touch Start
₹56,792*
99.7 cc
65 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

TVS XL100 Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
TVS Motor Company saw a 38% sales increase in July 2026, driven by two-wheelers, electric vehicles, and exports.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jul 2026
In June 2026, India's two-wheeler sales surged, with Hero, Honda, and TVS leading the market growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jul 2026
TVS Motor Company leads India's premium two-wheeler market with strategic focus and high-demand product offerings.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jun 2026
TVS Motor Company achieved record sales in FY26, remains cautiously optimistic for FY27, focusing on technology and EV growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 Jun 2026
Tata Motors and Mahindra embrace AI to boost efficiency and innovation, targeting India's passenger vehicle market share.Read Full Story

TVS XL100 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with XL100.
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TVS XL100 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
TVS XL100
TVS XL100 image
Rs. 43,900Onwards
4.86
99.7 cc4.35 PS6.5 Nm89 kg1895 mmDrumDrumAlloy
Geliose HopeGeliose Hope imageRs. 46,999Onwards------DrumDrumSpokeXL100VSHope
Polarity Smart ExecutivePolarity Smart Executive imageRs. 38,000Onwards
3.51
---55 kg-DiscDiscSpokeXL100VSExecutive
Hayasa NirbharHayasa Nirbhar imageRs. 65,550Onwards-----1830 mmDiscDiscAlloyXL100VSNirbhar
MOTOVOLT UrbnMOTOVOLT Urbn imageRs. 46,499Onwards----40 kg1700 mmDiscDiscSpokeXL100VSUrbn

TVS XL100 Images

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TVS XL100 Image 6

TVS XL100 Colours

TVS XL100 is available in the 12 Colours in India.

Black
Sparkling Silver
Red Black
Grey Black
Red
Blue
Coral Silk
Mint Blue
Green
Luster Gold
Mineral Purple
Beaver Brown
Black

TVS XL100 Alternatives

Geliose Hope

Geliose Hope

46,999
XL100vsHope
Polarity Smart Executive

Polarity Smart Executive

38,000 - 1.05 Lakhs
XL100vsExecutive
Hayasa Nirbhar

Hayasa Nirbhar

65,550
XL100vsNirbhar
MOTOVOLT Urbn

MOTOVOLT Urbn

46,499 - 52,099
XL100vsUrbn

TVS XL100 User Reviews & Ratings

4.8Engine & Performance
4.7Features
4.8Safety
4.8Design
4.8Value For Money
4.8Comfort
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TVS XL100 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the TVS XL 100 for its impressive mileage, comfort, and reliable performance. It's ideal for carrying loads and everyday commuting, making it a practical choice.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconImpressive mileage (60-70 km/l)
  • check circle iconComfortable driving experience
  • check circle iconUser-friendly for carrying materials
  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconLow maintenance costs

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited features
  • warning iconModerate top speed
  • warning iconNot suitable for long-distance travel
  • warning iconBasic design may lack appeal
  • warning iconPickup could be better

User Reviews

Best bike.
The look is good, the style is great, the mileage is very high, the driving experience is good, and the quality is excellent.
By: PRADEEPK (Dec 15, 2025)
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Good XL TVS
Very stylish bike with great mileage. Speed and acceleration are also impressive. It’s smooth to ride, even on heavy or rough roads. Overall, a good choice for daily use.
By: Sathya (Jul 21, 2025)
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Best looks very nice colour
I?ve been using the TVS XL100 for daily rides, and it?s super useful, especially if you?ve got stuff to carry. This moped is built strong and is perfect for small shop owners, delivery guys, or even for home use. Mileage is pretty good, and the pickup is okay for city use. What I really like is how easy it is to handle and maintain?very low cost on servicing. No fancy features, but it does the job well. If you want something simple, reliable, and practical, this one makes total sense. *
By: VINAY KUMAR (Jul 6, 2025)
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Best for load and look
The TVS XL 100 is a popular entry-level moped valued for its utilitarian design and affordability. Its simple, no-frills appearance prioritizes functionality, making it suitable for both rural and urban commutes. With a lightweight frame and easy handling, it ensures a smooth riding experience, especially for short trips. Powered by a 99.7cc engine, it provides sufficient performance for everyday use, reaching a top speed of approximately 60 km/h. Its impressive mileage of around 60-70 km/l makes it highly fuel-efficient and economical. Overall, the TVS XL 100 is a practical and cost-effective option for basic transportation needs.
By: Abhi (Nov 8, 2024)
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Perfect driving
It is so nice and comfortable while driving and carrying any materials to transport from one place to another place
By: Jai (Aug 28, 2024)
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TVS XL100 Related News

TVS XL100 is offered in four variants.
TVS E-XL and XL EV trademarks filed for upcoming XL100 electric moped
13 Mar 2024
TVS XL100 is now available in a total of five colour options.
TVS XL100 launched in Coral Silk colour scheme for festive season
26 Oct 2021
The Indian auto industry retailed 25,91,138 units, marking a 25.89% YoY growth, clocking the strongest July performance.
Can Indian auto industry sustain retail momentum after record-breaking July sales?
11 Aug 2026
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
11 Aug 2026
Mercedes-AMG has teased a new performance SUV believed to share technology with the 1,153bhp electric AMG GT 4-Door.
Mercedes AMG teases electric SUV based on 1,153bhp GT 4-Door
11 Aug 2026
Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi completed an Aprilia 1-2-3 at the Silverstone MotoGP round.
Aprilia riders sweep Silverstone podium; Raul Fernandez takes MotoGP victory
11 Aug 2026
Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
View all
 TVS XL100 Related News

TVS XL100 Specifications and Features

Max Power4.35 PS
Body TypeMoped
Charging PointYes
Max Torque6.5 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage65 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightHalogen
Engine99.7 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed65 kmph
View all XL100 specs and features

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