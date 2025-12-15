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TVS XL100 Mileage

₹43,900 - 59,800*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹890
4.7
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TVS XL100 Fuel Wise Mileage

The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 65 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolAutomatic 65 kmpl

TVS XL100 Variants Wise Mileage

TVS XL100 price starts at ₹ 43,900 and goes up to ₹ 59,800 (Ex-showroom). TVS XL100 comes in 5 variants. TVS XL100's top variant is Heavy Duty Alloy.
5 Variants Available
XL100 Heavy Duty
99.7 cc
65 kmph
₹43,900*
XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start
99.7 cc
65 kmph
₹55,500*
XL100 Comfort i-Touch Start
99.7 cc
65 kmph
₹56,792*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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TVS XL100 Alternatives

MOTOVOLT Urbn

MOTOVOLT Urbn

46,499 - 52,099
Range: 105 km
Check OffersUrbn RangeXL100vsUrbn
Polarity Smart Executive

Polarity Smart Executive

38,000 - 1.05 Lakhs
Range: 80 km
Check OffersExecutive RangeXL100vsExecutive
Hayasa Nirbhar

Hayasa Nirbhar

65,550
Range: 90 km
Check OffersNirbhar RangeXL100vsNirbhar
Geliose Hope

Geliose Hope

46,999
Range: 50 km
Check OffersHope RangeXL100vsHope

TVS XL100 Visual Comparison

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TVS XL100 User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Best bike.
The look is good, the style is great, the mileage is very high, the driving experience is good, and the quality is excellent.
By: PRADEEPK (Dec 15, 2025)
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Good XL TVS
Very stylish bike with great mileage. Speed and acceleration are also impressive. It’s smooth to ride, even on heavy or rough roads. Overall, a good choice for daily use.
By: Sathya (Jul 21, 2025)
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Best looks very nice colour
I?ve been using the TVS XL100 for daily rides, and it?s super useful, especially if you?ve got stuff to carry. This moped is built strong and is perfect for small shop owners, delivery guys, or even for home use. Mileage is pretty good, and the pickup is okay for city use. What I really like is how easy it is to handle and maintain?very low cost on servicing. No fancy features, but it does the job well. If you want something simple, reliable, and practical, this one makes total sense. *
By: VINAY KUMAR (Jul 6, 2025)
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