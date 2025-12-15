Best looks very nice colour

I?ve been using the TVS XL100 for daily rides, and it?s super useful, especially if you?ve got stuff to carry. This moped is built strong and is perfect for small shop owners, delivery guys, or even for home use. Mileage is pretty good, and the pickup is okay for city use. What I really like is how easy it is to handle and maintain?very low cost on servicing. No fancy features, but it does the job well. If you want something simple, reliable, and practical, this one makes total sense. *

By: VINAY KUMAR ( Jul 6, 2025 )