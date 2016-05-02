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XL100PriceMileageSpecifications
TVS XL100 Front Left View
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TVS XL100 Front Right View
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TVS XL100 Left View
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TVS XL100 Rear Left View
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TVS XL100 Rear Right View
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TVS XL100 Right View
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TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
64,968*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
TVS XL100 Key Specs
Engine99.7 cc
View all XL100 specs and features

XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start

XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Prices

The XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start, is listed at ₹64,968 (ex-showroom).

XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Mileage

All variants of the XL100 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Colours

The XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start is available in 12 colour options: Black, Sparkling Silver, Red Black, Grey Black, Red, Blue, Coral Silk, Mint Blue, Green, Luster Gold, Mineral Purple, Beaver Brown.

XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Engine and Transmission

The XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start is powered by a 99.7 cc engine.

XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the XL100's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Geliose Hope priced ₹47 Thousands or the Polarity Smart Executive priced between ₹38 Thousands - 1.05 Lakhs.

XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Specs & Features

The XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Price

XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start

₹ 64,968*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,500
RTO
3,330
Insurance
6,138
On-Road Price in Delhi
64,968
EMI@1,396/mo
Add to Compare
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TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
4 L
Length
1895 mm
Ground Clearance
158 mm
Wheelbase
1228 mm
Height
1077 mm
Kerb Weight
89 kg
Width
670 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 2.5-16 Rear :-2.5-16
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
220 km
Max Speed
65 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
99.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke Single Cylinder
Clutch
Centrifugal Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Box
Single Speed Gear Box
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
51 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic spring type hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Swing arm with hydraulic shocks

Features and Safety

Seat Type
single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Additional Features
Removable rear seat, Mobile Charger (Optional), I-Touch Start, Rear duragrip tyre, Easy On-Off switch
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No

Electricals

Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start EMI
EMI1,257 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
58,471
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
58,471
Interest Amount
16,935
Payable Amount
75,406

TVS XL100 other Variants

XL100 Heavy Duty

₹ 52,450*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
43,900
RTO
2,634
Insurance
5,916
On-Road Price in Delhi
52,450
EMI@1,127/mo
Add to Compare
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XL100 Comfort i-Touch Start

₹ 68,183*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
56,792
RTO
5,096
Insurance
6,295
On-Road Price in Delhi
68,183
EMI@1,466/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition

₹ 67,882*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
58,200
RTO
3,492
Insurance
6,190
On-Road Price in Delhi
67,882
EMI@1,459/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy

₹ 69,608*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
59,800
RTO
3,588
Insurance
6,220
On-Road Price in Delhi
69,608
EMI@1,496/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

TVS XL100 Alternatives

Geliose Hope

Geliose Hope

46,999
XL100vsHope
Polarity Smart Executive

Polarity Smart Executive

38,000 - 1.05 Lakhs
XL100vsExecutive
Hayasa Nirbhar

Hayasa Nirbhar

65,550
XL100vsNirbhar
MOTOVOLT Urbn

MOTOVOLT Urbn

46,499 - 52,099
XL100vsUrbn

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