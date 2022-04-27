Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSaathi vs XL100

Techo Electra Saathi vs TVS XL100

In 2024 Techo Electra Saathi or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Saathi vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Saathi Xl100
BrandTecho ElectraTVS
Price₹ 57,697₹ 44,998
Range80 km/charge-
Mileage-55 to 55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
...Read More

Filters
Saathi
Techo Electra Saathi
STD
₹57,697*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
55 - 60 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,69753,200
Ex-Showroom Price
57,69744,999
RTO
02,699
Insurance
05,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2401,143

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS XL100null | Petrol | Automatic44,998 - 59,695**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
PURE EV ETrance Neonull | Electric | Automatic78,999**Ex-showroom price
XL100 vs ETrance Neo

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    TVS XL100
    TVS Motor joins hands with Rapido to boost commercial mobility ecosystem
    27 Apr 2022
    TVS XL100 is now available in a total of five colour options.
    TVS XL100 launched in Coral Silk colour scheme for festive season
    26 Oct 2021
    TVS XL100 Winner Edition sits at the top of the model's variant line-up.
    TVS Motor rides in XL100 Winner Edition moped. What makes it so popular?
    21 Jan 2021
    This modified TVS XL100 moped been made by a South-Indian automobile modification house named Sudus Custom. Image Credits: Instagram/Rakesh Babu
    TVS XL100 moped modified to look like a Harley-Davidson Forty Eight
    11 May 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     