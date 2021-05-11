TVS XL100 moped modified to look like a Harley-Davidson Forty Eight

TVS XL100 is a popular small-sized moped on sale in the Indian market today. It has gained a reputation for being an incredible value for money offering that garners huge sales in the rural as well as semi-urban markets. Now a South-Indian automobile modification house that goes by the name Sudus Custom has come up with a bizarre-looking modified TVS XL100 moped that has taken inspiration from the Harley-Davidson's Forty Eight cruiser.

Rakesh Babu, the owner at Sudus Custom has worked on over a dozen of projects in the past including a couple of Royal Enfields, a Yamaha Enticer, and miniature models of VW Bettle, Yamaha RX100, etc. While the XL100 isn't exactly a very ideal choice to cosplay a Harley-Davidson motorcycle due to its puny size, that's what makes this custom job stand out.

Babu has completely swapped off all the stock body panels from the XL100 and replaced them with custom build panels. There is a Forty Eight inspired fuel tank dipped in bright yellow adorning a Harley-Davidson logo and 'Forty Eight' model name sticker that takes the centre stage. Babu has also added new panels on the engine area which was otherwise empty on stock XL100 to give the moped a V-Twin engine appeal. Also, twin pipes have been used as usually found on Harley-Davidson bikes. Needless to say, there is no mechanical change on the moped and it continues to source power from its stock engine.

Powering the TVS' affordable moped uses a 99.7 cc four-stroke, single-cylinder engine. This unit was updated with fuel injection technology last year. It pumps out 4.3 bhp of power at 6,000 rpm and 6.5 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. As per TVS, the new fuel-injection technology has helped the engine to attain 15% more fuel efficiency.

While this build can't be called the best-looking cosplay of a Harley-Davdison Forty Eight, but it certainly is an interesting one!



