TVS Motor Company has announced a package of Rs. 40 crores as aid in the fight against Covid-19 across the country. The two-wheeler manufacturer issued a statement today that they will undertake this initiative along with the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd called Srinivasan Services Trust.

As part of this initiative, TVS Motor promises to provide lifesaving supplies such as oxygen concentrators, PPE Kits, medicines and medical equipment across the country.

In its statement, the two-wheeler manufacturer said that it will deliver around 2,000 oxygen concentrators to hospitals and health centres and over 20,000 food packets per day for essential services workers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh.

The company also said that the initiative will be supported by distributing over a million face masks, thousands of oximeters and PPE kits, hand sanitisers and essential medicines to more than 500 government health centres and hospitals in these states. Besides these, TVS Motor will also continue to facilitate all possible assistance to Covid-19 care centres in rural areas across the country.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Motor Company, said, "We are experiencing an unprecedented crisis due to the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in our country. This situation demands that we unify our efforts towards mitigating the severe impact of the pandemic. We are working with the Government to provide assistance to various health centres in rural India and create easy medical accessibility at the grassroots. We are focused on doing whatever it takes to alleviate and enhance the quality of lives of the communities we serve, as we have done in our 100-year history."

TVS Motor has also announced that it is working closely with the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai to support with supplies in treating Covid-19 patients. It is also working with local authorities and has dedicated two ambulances for villages near the TVS Motor Company factories in Hosur and Mysore. These ambulances are equipped with essential medical facilities for the immediate treatment of patients with mild Covid-19 symptoms.

TVS Motor had earlier announced a contribution of Rs. 60 crores towards relief efforts across various states during the first wave of Covid-19 last year. As part of its initiative last year TVS Motor had provided close to 2 million food packets and over 1 million face masks to healthcare and essential services workers.