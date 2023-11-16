Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesTVSXL100Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition

TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition

1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15
62,701*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
TVS XL100 Key Specs
Engine99.7 cc
View all XL100 specs and features

XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition Latest Updates

XL100 falls under Moped Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 62,701. The fuel

  • Fuel Capacity: 4 L
  • Length: 1895 mm
  • Max Power: 4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4 Stroke Single Cylinder
    • ...Read More

    TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition Price

    Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition
    ₹ 62,701*On-Road Price
    99.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    51,326
    RTO
    3,646
    Insurance
    5,105
    Accessories Charges
    2,624
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    62,701
    EMI@1,348/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Reserve
    1.25 L
    Fuel Capacity
    4 L
    Load Capacity
    130 kg
    Ground Clearance
    158 mm
    Length
    1895 mm
    Wheelbase
    1228 mm
    Kerb Weight
    89 kg
    Height
    1077 mm
    Width
    670 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    110 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :- 2.5-16 Rear :-2.5-16
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    110 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tube
    Overall Mileage
    80 kmpl
    Max Power
    4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm
    Stroke
    48.8 mm
    Max Torque
    6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Ignition
    Flywheel Magneto 12V, 200W @5000 rpm
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    99.7 cc
    Clutch
    Centrifugal Wet Clutch
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    4 Stroke Single Cylinder
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Gear Box
    Single Speed Gear Box
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    51 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Body Type
    Moped Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Swing arm with hydraulic shocks
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic spring type hydraulic
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Braking Type
    Synchronized Braking System
    Engine Kill Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    TVS XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition EMI
    EMI1,213 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    56,430
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    56,430
    Interest Amount
    16,344
    Payable Amount
    72,774

    TVS XL100 other Variants

    Comfort
    ₹ 51,146*On-Road Price
    99.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    41,015
    RTO
    3,027
    Insurance
    4,947
    Accessories Charges
    2,157
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    51,146
    EMI@1,099/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Heavy Duty
    ₹ 53,856*On-Road Price
    99.7 cc
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    TVS XL100 Alternatives

    Hero HF Deluxe

    Hero HF Deluxe 100

    47,385 - 58,100
    Check latest Offers
    XL100 vs HF Deluxe
    Bajaj Platina 100

    Bajaj Platina 100 ES Drum BS6

    46,816 - 65,952
    Check latest Offers
    XL100 vs Platina 100
    TVS Sport

    TVS Sport Electric Start Alloy Wheel BS6

    46,375 - 64,635
    Check latest Offers
    XL100 vs Sport
    Bajaj CT110

    Bajaj CT110 ES Alloy BS6

    50,483 - 62,349
    Check latest Offers
    XL100 vs CT110

    Popular TVS Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  TVS Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details