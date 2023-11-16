XL100 falls under Moped Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 62,701. The fuel XL100 falls under Moped Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of XL100 Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 62,701. The fuel capacity of Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition is 4 L litres. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Engine Kill Switch, Passenger Footrest, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 4 L Length: 1895 mm Max Power: 4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm Engine Type: 4 Stroke Single Cylinder ...Read MoreRead Less