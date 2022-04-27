Saved Articles

Okinawa Dual vs TVS XL100

In 2024 Okinawa Dual or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
Dual
Okinawa Dual
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL100
TVS XL100
Comfort
₹39,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
3 year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
3 Years or 30000 km-
Range (Normal Mode)
60 km/charge-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
120 -130 Km/Charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,99251,146
Ex-Showroom Price
58,99241,015
RTO
03,027
Insurance
04,947
Accessories Charges
02,157
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2671,099

    Latest News

    TVS XL100
    TVS Motor joins hands with Rapido to boost commercial mobility ecosystem
    27 Apr 2022
    TVS XL100 is now available in a total of five colour options.
    TVS XL100 launched in Coral Silk colour scheme for festive season
    26 Oct 2021
    The 2023 Vespa Dual 125 and 150 range now comes with four dual-tone colour combinations and different coloured floorboards
    BS6 Phase 2 compliant Vespa Dual 125 & 150 launched, prices start at 1.32 lakh
    18 May 2023
    The parts of rubber tires and train wheels of a Dual-Mode Vehicle (DMV) bus that can run both on conventional road surfaces and a railway track, are seen during its test run in Japan.
    Bus or train? Dual-mode vehicle that runs on wheels and tracks to debut in Japan
    25 Dec 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     