HT Auto
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15

TVS XL100 Specifications

TVS XL100 starting price is Rs. 39,990 in India. TVS XL100 is available in 6 variant and Powered by a null engine.
39,990 - 54,009*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

TVS XL100 Specs

TVS XL100 comes with 99.7 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of XL100 starts at Rs. 39,990 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS XL100 sits in the Moped Bikes segment in ...Read More

TVS XL100 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Reserve
1.25 L
Fuel Capacity
4 L
Load Capacity
130 kg
Ground Clearance
158 mm
Length
1895 mm
Wheelbase
1228 mm
Kerb Weight
89 kg
Height
1077 mm
Width
670 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 2.5-16 Rear :-2.5-16
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Overall Mileage
80 kmpl
Max Power
4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Ignition
Flywheel Magneto 12V, 200W @5000 rpm
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
99.7 cc
Clutch
Centrifugal Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Box
Single Speed Gear Box
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
51 mm
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Moped Bikes
Rear Suspension
Swing arm with hydraulic shocks
Front Suspension
Telescopic spring type hydraulic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Synchronized Braking System
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen

TVS XL100 Alternatives

Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

47,385 - 63,425
Check latest offers
XL100 vs HF Deluxe
Bajaj CT110

Bajaj CT110

50,483 - 62,349
Check latest offers
XL100 vs CT110
Bajaj Platina 100

Bajaj Platina 100

46,816 - 65,952
Check latest offers
XL100 vs Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110

59,245 - 67,808
Check latest offers
XL100 vs Platina 110

TVS XL100 News

TVS XL100 is now available in a total of five colour options.
TVS XL100 launched in Coral Silk colour scheme for festive season
26 Oct 2021
TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
25 women riders atop TVS Ronin bikes have embarked on a seven-day ride from Delhi to Dras.
All-women motorcycle rally reaches Kargil on TVS Ronin, celebrates Kargil Divas
29 Jul 2023
25 women riders atop TVS Ronin bikes have embarked on a seven-day ride from Delhi to Dras.
Indian Army flags off all-women bike rally atop TVS Ronin to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas
18 Jul 2023
MS Dhoni is well known for his impressive car and bike collection.
Watch: MS Dhoni's garage full of massive bike and car collection
18 Jul 2023
View all
 

TVS XL100 Variants & Price List

TVS XL100 price starts at ₹ 39,990 and goes upto ₹ 54,009 (Ex-showroom). TVS XL100 comes in 6 variants. TVS XL100 top variant price is ₹ 49,022.

Comfort
39,990*
99.7 cc
4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Heavy Duty
41,990*
99.7 cc
4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Heavy Duty i Touch Start
44,363*
99.7 cc
4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Heavy Duty i Touch Start Special Edition
45,903*
99.7 cc
4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Comfort i-Touch Start
46,233*
99.7 cc
4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Heavy Duty i Touch Start Win Edition
49,022*
99.7 cc
4.4 PS @ 6000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all TVS Bikes

Trending TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all TVS Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details