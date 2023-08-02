HT Auto
1/1

Techo Electra Saathi Specifications

Techo Electra Saathi starting price is Rs. 57,697 in India. Techo Electra Saathi is available in 1 variant and
57,697* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Techo Electra Saathi Specs

Techo Electra Saathi comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Saathi starts at Rs. 57,697 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Techo Electra Saathi sits in the Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes segment in the ...Read More

Techo Electra Saathi Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3-10,Rear :- 3-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
55 - 60 km/charge
Chassis
Reinforced High Strength Steel Chassis
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes
Rear Suspension
Dual Mono
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Smart Repair Function, Basket ( Front And Rear)
Central Locking
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Fast Charging
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 26 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion

Techo Electra Saathi Alternatives

Evolet Derby

Evolet Derby

46,499 - 70,000
Check latest offers
Saathi vs Derby
Geliose Hope

Geliose Hope

46,999 Onwards
Check latest offers
Saathi vs Hope
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo

47,000 - 55,790
Check latest offers
Saathi vs Kollegio Neo
SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE

SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE

47,000 Onwards
Check latest offers
Saathi vs SVITCH MXE
Komaki X2 Vogue

Komaki X2 Vogue

47,000 Onwards
Check latest offers
Saathi vs X2 Vogue

News

TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are the brand's largest-selling motorcycles
Royal Enfield’s sales rise 32% in July amidst new rivals from Harley, Triumph
2 Aug 2023
The Harley-Davidson X440 is inspired by the XR1200 and appears well-designed from the front, The rear feels more of an afterthought
The most affordable Harley-Davidson motorcycle gets a price hike. Can you still afford it?
2 Aug 2023
Honda sold 338,310 units (domestic + exports) last month, registering a decline of 23.74%, as against 443,643 units sold during July 2022
Honda 2Wheelers India sales witness sharp fall of 24% in July
1 Aug 2023
Hero MotoCorp witnessed a stark drop of 14.41% in year-on-year volumes when compared to 421,288 units sold in July 2022.
Hero MotoCorp’s sales drop 14% in July; attributes decline to incessant rains
1 Aug 2023
View all
 

Techo Electra Saathi Variants & Price List

Techo Electra Saathi price starts at ₹ 57,697 and goes upto ₹ 57,697 (Ex-showroom). Techo Electra Saathi comes in 1 variants. Techo Electra Saathi top variant price is ₹ 57,697.

STD
57,697*
250 W
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Techo Electra Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Techo Electra Bikes

    Trending Techo Electra Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Techo Electra Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Dream+

      Maruthisan Dream+

      1.63 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Beat

      Maruthisan Beat

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Vespar

      Fujiyama Vespar

      61,050 - 86,641
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Spectra

      Fujiyama Spectra

      51,528 - 77,119
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Springfield

      Indian Springfield

      30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details