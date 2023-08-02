Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Techo Electra Saathi comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Saathi starts at Rs. 57,697 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Techo Electra Saathi sits in the Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Techo Electra Saathi price starts at ₹ 57,697 and goes upto ₹ 57,697 (Ex-showroom). Techo Electra Saathi comes in 1 variants. Techo Electra Saathi top variant price is ₹ 57,697.
₹57,697*
250 W
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price