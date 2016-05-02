hamburger icon
TVS XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy

69,608*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS XL100 Key Specs
Engine99.7 cc
XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy

XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy Prices

The XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy, is listed at ₹69,608 (ex-showroom).

XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy Mileage

All variants of the XL100 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy Colours

The XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy is available in 12 colour options: Black, Sparkling Silver, Red Black, Grey Black, Red, Blue, Coral Silk, Mint Blue, Green, Luster Gold, Mineral Purple, Beaver Brown.

XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy Engine and Transmission

The XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy is powered by a 99.7 cc engine.

XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the XL100's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MOTOVOLT Urbn priced between ₹46.5 Thousands - 52.1 Thousands or the Polarity Smart Executive priced between ₹38 Thousands - 1.05 Lakhs.

XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy Specs & Features

The XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy has Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

TVS XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy Price

XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy

₹ 69,608*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,800
RTO
3,588
Insurance
6,220
On-Road Price in Delhi
69,608
EMI@1,496/mo
Close

TVS XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
4 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Length
1895 mm
Wheelbase
1228 mm
Kerb Weight
89 kg
Height
1077 mm
Saddle Height
787 mm
Width
670 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 2.5-16 Rear :-2.5-16
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
220 km
Max Speed
65 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
4.35 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm
Max Torque
6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
99.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air cooled, spark ignition engine
Clutch
Centrifugal Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick Start Only
Gear Box
Single Speed Gear Box
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
51 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Spring Type
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm with Hydraulic Shock Absorbers

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Instrument Console
Analogue
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
13V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
TVS XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy EMI
EMI1,347 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
62,647
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
62,647
Interest Amount
18,145
Payable Amount
80,792

view all specs and features

