|Engine
|99.7 cc
The XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy, is listed at ₹69,608 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the XL100 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy is available in 12 colour options: Black, Sparkling Silver, Red Black, Grey Black, Red, Blue, Coral Silk, Mint Blue, Green, Luster Gold, Mineral Purple, Beaver Brown.
The XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy is powered by a 99.7 cc engine.
In the XL100's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MOTOVOLT Urbn priced between ₹46.5 Thousands - 52.1 Thousands or the Polarity Smart Executive priced between ₹38 Thousands - 1.05 Lakhs.
The XL100 Heavy Duty Alloy has Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.