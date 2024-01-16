In India, there are 2 Husqvarna Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 2.24 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Husqvarna Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
|₹ 2.98 Lakhs
|Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
|₹ 2.24 Lakhs
|Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
|₹ 2.98 Lakhs
|Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
|₹ 2.24 Lakhs