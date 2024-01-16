Best Husqvarna Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 ₹ 2.98 Lakhs Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 ₹ 2.24 Lakhs Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 ₹ 2.98 Lakhs Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 ₹ 2.24 Lakhs

In India, there are 2 Husqvarna Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.