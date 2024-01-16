Best Husqvarna Bikes

In India, there are 2 Husqvarna Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Husqvarna Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 ₹ 2.98 Lakhs
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 ₹ 2.24 Lakhs
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 ₹ 2.98 Lakhs
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 ₹ 2.24 Lakhs

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2 New Husqvarna Bikes found

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Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Front Right View
1/5

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

₹2.98 Lakhs
Engine
398.63 cc
Speed
160 kmph
Mileage
29 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Right Side View
1/6

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

₹2.24 Lakhs
Engine
249.07 cc
Speed
150 kmph
Mileage
31 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

2 Upcoming Husqvarna Bikes

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 Right View
1/4
UPCOMING

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.8 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
373.2 cc
Check Details
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Front Left View
1/15
UPCOMING

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.35 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
124.7 cc
Speed
122 Kmph
Mileage
45 kmpl
Check Details

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