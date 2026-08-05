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HUSQVARNA Vitpilen 250

₹2.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price:

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is priced at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Husqvarna Vitpilen 250?

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 colour options?

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 comes in one colour options: White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Husqvarna Vitpilen 250?

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 249.07 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Husqvarna Vitpilen 250?

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 rivals are Hero Karizma XMR, KTM 250 Duke, CFMoto 300NK, Hero Karizma 400, KTM 200 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 310.

What is the mileage of Husqvarna Vitpilen 250?

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 comes with a mileage of 31 kmpl (Company claimed).

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    249.07 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    31 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    31 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    150 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    25 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    153 kg
View All Vitpilen 250 SpecsView specs icon

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Variants

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 price starts at ₹ 2.24 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Vitpilen 250 STD
₹2.24 Lakhs*
249.07 cc
150 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
SIAM retracted a letter on E20 fuel quality, needing further validation in ongoing industry discussions with stakeholders.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Jun 2026
India limits bulk fuel purchases to prevent hoarding, primarily impacting larger buyers while leaving average consumers unaffected.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
Trump's tariff threat on EU cars pressures the auto industry, prompting urgent trade talks to protect European interests.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Apr 2026
Rohit Sharma may miss IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings due to a hamstring injury sustained against Royal Challengers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Feb 2026
NHAI plans to shift to digital toll payments by April 2026, eliminating cash transactions at over 1,150 plazas.Read Full Story

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Visual Comparison

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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 image
Rs. 2.24 LakhsOnwards-249.07 cc31 PS25 NmSports Naked Bikes153 kg2090 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Hero Karizma XMRHero Karizma XMR imageRs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
4.4105
210 cc-20.4 NmSports Bikes163.5 kg2068 mmDiscDiscAlloyVitpilen 250VSKarizma XMR
KTM 250 DukeKTM 250 Duke imageRs. 2.17 LakhsOnwards
4.525
250 cc31 PS25 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes162.8 kg-DiscDiscAlloyVitpilen 250VS250 Duke
CFMoto 300NKCFMoto 300NK imageRs. 2.29 LakhsOnwards
51
292.4 cc33.99 PS20.5 NmSports Naked Bikes151 kg1990 mmDiscDiscAlloyVitpilen 250VS300NK
KTM 200 DukeKTM 200 Duke imageRs. 1.98 LakhsOnwards
4.5371
199.5 cc25 PS19.3 NmSports Naked Bikes-2072 mmDiscDisc-Vitpilen 250VS200 Duke
TVS Apache RTR 310TVS Apache RTR 310 imageRs. 2.21 LakhsOnwards
4.89
312.12 cc35.6 PS28.7 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes-1991 mmDiscDiscAlloyVitpilen 250VSApache RTR 310

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Images

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Image 1
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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Image 4
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Image 5
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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Colours

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

White
White

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Alternatives

Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs
Vitpilen 250vsKarizma XMR
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.17 Lakhs
Vitpilen 250vs250 Duke
CFMoto 300NK

CFMoto 300NK

2.29 Lakhs
Vitpilen 250vs300NK
UPCOMING
Hero Karizma 400

Hero Karizma 400

2.2 - 2.1 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
KTM 200 Duke

KTM 200 Duke

1.98 Lakhs
Vitpilen 250vs200 Duke
TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.21 - 2.87 Lakhs
Vitpilen 250vsApache RTR 310

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 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Related News

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Specifications and Features

Max Power31 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque25 Nm
Charging PointNo
TransmissionManual
Mileage31 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityNo
HeadlightLED
Engine249.07 cc
Max Speed150 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Vitpilen 250 specs and features

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