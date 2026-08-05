Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price:

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is priced at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Husqvarna Vitpilen 250?

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 colour options?

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 comes in one colour options: White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Husqvarna Vitpilen 250?

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 249.07 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Husqvarna Vitpilen 250?

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 rivals are Hero Karizma XMR, KTM 250 Duke, CFMoto 300NK, Hero Karizma 400, KTM 200 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 310.

What is the mileage of Husqvarna Vitpilen 250?

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 comes with a mileage of 31 kmpl (Company claimed).