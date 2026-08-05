Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Key Specs
- Engine249.07 cc
- Mileage31 kmpl
- Power31 ps
- Speed150 kmph
- Max Torque25 Nm
- Kerb Weight153 kg
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is priced at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is available in 1 variant - STD.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 comes in one colour options: White.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 249.07 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 rivals are Hero Karizma XMR, KTM 250 Duke, CFMoto 300NK, Hero Karizma 400, KTM 200 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 310.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 comes with a mileage of 31 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
|Rs. 2.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|249.07 cc
|31 PS
|25 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|153 kg
|2090 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Hero Karizma XMR
|Rs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
|210 cc
|-
|20.4 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|163.5 kg
|2068 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Vitpilen 250VSKarizma XMR
|KTM 250 Duke
|Rs. 2.17 LakhsOnwards
|250 cc
|31 PS
|25 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|162.8 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Vitpilen 250VS250 Duke
|CFMoto 300NK
|Rs. 2.29 LakhsOnwards
|292.4 cc
|33.99 PS
|20.5 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|151 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Vitpilen 250VS300NK
|KTM 200 Duke
|Rs. 1.98 LakhsOnwards
|199.5 cc
|25 PS
|19.3 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|-
|2072 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|Vitpilen 250VS200 Duke
|TVS Apache RTR 310
|Rs. 2.21 LakhsOnwards
|312.12 cc
|35.6 PS
|28.7 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|-
|1991 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Vitpilen 250VSApache RTR 310
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Max Power
|31 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Max Torque
|25 Nm
|Charging Point
|No
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|31 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|249.07 cc
|Max Speed
|150 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Husqvarna Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Sports Naked Bikes