In 2026 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Vitpilen 250 vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitpilen 250
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 2.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249.07 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|31 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS