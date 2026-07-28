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Vitpilen 250PriceMileageSpecifications
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Right Side View
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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Engine
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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Front Tyre View
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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Rear Tyre View
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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Seat
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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Fuel Tank
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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Key Specs
Engine249.07 cc
View all Vitpilen 250 specs and features

Vitpilen 250 STD

Vitpilen 250 STD Prices

The Vitpilen 250 STD, is listed at ₹2.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Vitpilen 250 STD Mileage

All variants of the Vitpilen 250 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Vitpilen 250 STD Colours

The Vitpilen 250 STD is available in 1 colour option: White.

Vitpilen 250 STD Engine and Transmission

The Vitpilen 250 STD is powered by a 249.07 cc engine.

Vitpilen 250 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Vitpilen 250's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Karizma XMR priced between ₹1.84 Lakhs - 1.86 Lakhs or the KTM 250 Duke priced ₹2.17 Lakhs.

Vitpilen 250 STD Specs & Features

The Vitpilen 250 STD has Fuel Gauge, Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 STD Price

Vitpilen 250 STD

₹2.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,23,928
RTO
17,914
Insurance
12,456
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,54,298
EMI@5,466/mo
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Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
9.5 L
Length
2090 mm
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm
Kerb Weight
153 kg
Height
1130 mm
Saddle Height
842 mm
Width
700 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
285 km
Max Speed
150 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
31 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
249.07 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC Engine
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
WP APEX - USD 43 mm
Rear Suspension
WP APEX - Monoshock

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Road and Supermoto
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
No
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Tubeless
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Supermoto Mode
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
No
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V/8Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 STD EMI
EMI4,919 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,28,868
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,28,868
Interest Amount
66,288
Payable Amount
2,95,156

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Alternatives

Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs
Vitpilen 250vsKarizma XMR
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.17 Lakhs
Vitpilen 250vs250 Duke
CFMoto 300NK

CFMoto 300NK

2.29 Lakhs
Vitpilen 250vs300NK
KTM 200 Duke

KTM 200 Duke

1.98 Lakhs
Vitpilen 250vs200 Duke
TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.21 - 2.87 Lakhs
Vitpilen 250vsApache RTR 310

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