Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 STD

1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
View all Images
6/6
2.61 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Key Specs
Engine248.76 cc
Power30 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Torque24 Nm @ 7500 rpm
View all Vitpilen 250 specs and features

Vitpilen 250 STD Latest Updates

Vitpilen 250 falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Vitpilen 250 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.61 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 9.5 L
  • Max Power: 30 PS @ 9000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC Engine
    • ...Read More

    Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 STD Price

    STD
    ₹2.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    248.76 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,25,352
    RTO
    22,535
    Insurance
    12,794
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,60,681
    EMI@5,603/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    9.5 L
    Ground Clearance
    145 mm
    Wheelbase
    1357 mm
    Kerb Weight
    153 kg
    Saddle Height
    842 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    230 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Power
    30 PS @ 9000 rpm
    Max Torque
    24 Nm @ 7500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    248.76 cc
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve DOHC Engine
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Clutch
    A & S Clutch
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Supermoto Mode
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 STD EMI
    EMI5,043 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,34,612
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,34,612
    Interest Amount
    67,952
    Payable Amount
    3,02,564

    Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Alternatives

    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4 M MotoGP Edition

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Vitpilen 250 vs R15 V4
    KTM 200 Duke

    KTM 200 Duke STD

    1.93 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Vitpilen 250 vs 200 Duke
    KTM 250 Duke

    KTM 250 Duke STD

    2.39 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Vitpilen 250 vs 250 Duke
    Bajaj Dominar 400

    Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6

    1.92 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Vitpilen 250 vs Dominar 400
    KTM RC 390

    KTM RC 390 BS6

    2.53 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Vitpilen 250 vs RC 390

    Popular Sports Naked Bikes

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    MT-15 Price in Delhi
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Raider Price in Delhi
    TVS Apache RTR 160

    TVS Apache RTR 160

    1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Apache RTR 160 Price in Delhi
    KTM 200 Duke

    KTM 200 Duke

    1.93 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    200 Duke Price in Delhi
    KTM 390 Duke

    KTM 390 Duke

    2.98 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    390 Duke Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Sports Naked Bikes

    Popular Husqvarna Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Husqvarna Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

    2.69 - 2.84 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Honda CB350

    Honda CB350

    2 - 2.18 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Honda Rebel 1100

    Honda Rebel 1100

    12 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR

    MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR

    19.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

    Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

    1.35 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details