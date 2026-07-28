|Engine
|249.07 cc
The Vitpilen 250 STD, is listed at ₹2.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Vitpilen 250 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Vitpilen 250 STD is available in 1 colour option: White.
The Vitpilen 250 STD is powered by a 249.07 cc engine.
In the Vitpilen 250's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Karizma XMR priced between ₹1.84 Lakhs - 1.86 Lakhs or the KTM 250 Duke priced ₹2.17 Lakhs.
The Vitpilen 250 STD has Fuel Gauge, Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.